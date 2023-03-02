Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) smart speaker has been launched in India, priced from Rs. 4,999 onwards. The new smart speaker, part of the popular entry-level Echo Dot range, comes with some improvements in terms of features, along with a promise of better sound quality and reliable voice assistant support through Alexa. The new Echo Dot smart speaker is available in two variants - a more affordable standard variant, and a slightly more expensive ‘clock' variant that has an LED clock display built in at the front.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) price and availability

The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) is priced at Rs. 4,999 for the standard version, and is available now on Amazon in India. The more expensive Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Clock currently has not been listed in India, but could also be launched soon.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) specifications and features

Amazon's Echo Dot (5th Gen) has a design that is similar to that of its predecessor, the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen), with a spherical shape and a ring indicator light at the base. The smart speaker comes with a few new features, including a built-in temperature sensor, ultrasound motion detection, and a promise of improved sound quality.

For connectivity, the new Echo Dot uses Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) for streaming music directly using Alexa, as well as Bluetooth connectivity, that can be used with most compatible source devices such as smartphones, tablets, and audio players. The smart speaker has a single 1.73-inch speaker setup, and can be used with the Alexa app for various communication and audio streaming functions. As with other Echo smart speakers, you can use the Echo Dot (5th Gen) to control compatible smart home and IoT equipment.

Some additional new features include gesture (tap) controls for certain functions such as controlling music and snoozing alarms, a physical microphone mute button for privacy, and the ability to use the Echo Dot as a Wi-Fi extender with compatible Amazon Eero routers. The power adapter for the Echo Dot (5th Gen) is included in the box, with the speaker working only when connected to a power source; there is no built-in battery for fully wireless use.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.