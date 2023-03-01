Vivo V27 Pro First Impressions: Got the Looks

Technology News

The Vivo V27 Pro has a colour-changing back panel.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 1 March 2023 14:35 IST
The Vivo V27 Pro starts at Rs. 37,999 in India

  • The Vivo V27 Pro features a Dimensity 8200 SoC
  • The phone comes with a 50MP triple-camera setup
  • The phone’s Magic Blue variant has a colour-changing back panel

The Vivo V27 Pro has been officially launched in India. The latest V-series smartphone from Vivo is the successor to last year's Vivo V25 Pro (Review). Like its predecessor, the Vivo V27 Pro continues to feature a sleek and lightweight design language, along with a colour-changing rear panel. The phone also packs premium hardware under the hood. On paper, the Vivo V27 Pro has received many upgrades over its predecessor and here's our first look at the important ones.


Starting with the design, the Vivo V27 Pro sports a 'Fluorite AG' glass back panel. I have the Magic Blue colour option with me, which changes hue from light blue to dark blue when exposed to sunlight or UV light. The blue colour of the V27 Pro is fairly similar to the Sailing Blue variant of the Vivo V25 Pro, albeit a bit lighter in comparison.

The Vivo V27 Pro also feels very light to hold, especially after coming from some heavier phones such as the iQoo Neo 7 5G (Review) and the iPhone 13 Pro (Review). It weighs 182g and is also quite slim at just 7.36mm in thickness. The phone offers a comfortable grip with its curved frame and rear panel design. I found the the power and volume buttons on the right edge to be easily reachable.

vivo v27 pro first impressions colour gadgets360 ww

The Vivo V27 Pro has a slim profile and looks premium

 

The top and bottom edges of the Vivo V27 Pro are flat like the company's flagship X80 Pro (Review). The bottom edge houses a USB Type-C port, primary speaker, and a dual-SIM slot. At the top, there is the ‘Professional Portrait' text inscribed on the frame, which essentially highlights one of the key features of the phone.

The Vivo V27 Pro has a curved-edge 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout at the top. The bezels at the top and bottom are also quite thin. For biometric authentication, the device features an in-display fingerprint scanner. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The Vivo V27 Pro has a 50-megapixel front camera. There is also a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V main camera sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Night portrait is one of the main talking points of the V27 Pro, which Vivo says has improved thanks to the new main sensor and a ring light on the back of the phone, which Vivo calls Aura Light. We will be testing these claims in the full review, so stay tuned. 

vivo v27 pro first impressions BACK gadgets360 ww

The Vivo V27 Pro features a ring light on the back to aid in better night portrait shots

 

Unlike its predecessor, the new phone does not compromise on performance. The Vivo V27 Pro features a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, which is based on TSMC's 4nm process. The variant we have has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which is priced at Rs. 37,999, and Rs. 39,999 for 256GB of storage. Vivo has also launched a 12GB RAM variant that comes with 256GB of storage and this is priced at Rs. 42,999. The Vivo V27 Pro packs a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.

The Vivo V27 Pro runs Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 out of the box. Vivo has promised to provide two major Android updates and three years of security updates for the V27 Pro. The software includes some pre-installed third-party apps, but these can be uninstalled.

Stay tuned for the full review of the Vivo V27 Pro, coming soon on Gadgets 360.

The iQoo Neo 7 packs a lot of power at an affordable price. But did the company cut the right corners to keep the price low? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4,600mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
