Vivo TWS Air earbuds were launched today on March 1, alongside Vivo V27 Pro. The earbuds come with a 14.2mm speaker driver, IP54 water and dust resistance as well as dual-mic call noise cancellation feature, and more. The wearables support Bluetooth 5.2 and Google Fast Pair features. It offers up to 25 hours of battery life with the case and up to 4.5 hours of playtime on each earbud on a single charge. The charging case is powered by a 430mAh battery.

Vivo TWS Air price, availability

Vivo TWS Air is priced at Rs. 3,999. However, one can avail a discount of Rs. 1000 if they purchase the earbuds alongside V27 series in a bundle offer. The wearables will be available for sale on Vivo's official website as well as Flipkart.

Vivo TWS Air is available in two colour options — Pebble Blue and Bubble White.

Vivo TWS Air specifications, features

The newly launched Vivo TWS Air comes with a 14.2mm speaker driver, dual beamforming microphones and two-ear voice calls. The earbuds are tuned by Vivo Golden Ears Acoustics Lab. It is equipped with DeepX 2.0 stereo sound effects that offer mega bass, clear voice, and clear high pitch. For connectivity support, the earbuds get be paired using Bluetooth 5.2 as well as Google Fast Pair ability.

Additionally, the warbles feature dual-mic call noise cancellation, alongside support for Google Assistant and Find My TWS. It also gets IP54 water and dust resistance. The Vivo TWS Air earbuds are backed by a 27mAh battery capacity, each offering up to 4.5-hour playback time on a single charge. Meanwhile, the charging case is powered by a 430mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 25 hours of playback time.

The earbuds measure 30.09×18.54×16.52mm each and weigh 3.5 grams, while the Vivo TWS Air case measures 56×52×24mm and is 38.04 grams in weight.

