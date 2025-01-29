Vivo V50 Design, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Expected India Launch

Vivo V50 design, key features, and other details have surfaced online. The handset is said to launch soon in India. It's predecessor, the Vivo V40, was unveiled in India in August 2024. The V50 has also recently been spotted on several certification sites. As per previous reports, the phone could be a rebadged version of the Vivo S20, which was introduced in China in November 2024. Ahead of anything official, a leak by a tipster has shown the alleged design, colours, and features of the Vivo V50.

Vivo V50 Design, Key Features (Expected)

According to an X post by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the Vivo V50 will come with a quad-curved display, like the flagship Vivo X200 Pro handset. He added that the rumoured smartphone is expected to be the "slimmest phone in the segment" with a 6,000mAh battery. However, the tipster did not hint at the expected price segment of the model.

Vivo V50 leaked render in a Rose Red shade

Photo Credit: X/@heyitsyogesh

In the attached image, the Vivo V50 was reportedly seen in a Rose Red colourway. The design appeared to be similar to that of the Chinese variant of the Vivo S20. Two camera sensors and a ring-like LED flash unit appear within the pill-shaped rear camera module in the top left corner of the panel. The volume rocker and power button are placed on the right edge of the handset.

The tipster added that the rumoured Vivo V50 will be equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and a 50-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. These features are similar to that of the Vivo S20 handset. However, instead of the tipped 6,000mAh battery for the Vivo V50, the Chinese Vivo S20 model carries a 6,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

An earlier report claimed that the Vivo V50 could launch in India by the third week of February, that is, by February 18. The phone is expected to arrive in RAM and storage configurations of 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. It is tipped to be offered in blue, grey, rose and red colour options. A Vivo V50 Pro variant is expected to launch in the country later.