Vivo V50 Series, Vivo Y29 4G Spotted on EEC Database Ahead of Launch: Report

The Vivo V50 and Vivo V50e were also recently spotted on the IMEI database, hinting at their imminent launch.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 November 2024 09:05 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V50e is the purported successor to the Vivo V40e (pictured above)

  • Vivo V50, Vivo V50e and Vivo Y29 4G listing is reported on EEC database
  • Vivo V50 series is the purported successor to the V40 lineup
  • Vivo V40 comes with a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
Vivo is gearing up to launch multiple smartphones in the global markets soon. Three handsets, including two models from the Vivo V50 series, have now been spotted on a certification platform, hinting at their imminent debut as the successor to the Vivo V40 lineup, whose latest model was launched on September 25, according to a report. Further, Vivo Y29 4G is also reported to have been listed on the same platform.

Vivo V50 Series Launch

According to a MySmartPrice report, the Vivo V50 and Vivo V50e were spotted on the EEC database with the model numbers V2427 and V2428, respectively. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y29 4G reportedly carried the model number V2434.

Notably, this development comes days after tipster Yogesh Brar highlighted the listing of the Vivo V50 and Vivo V50e on the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) database. The listings, however, did not reveal the specifications of any of the handsets mentioned above. The smartphones are speculated to build upon the features introduced by their preceding models; the Vivo V40 and Vivo V40e.

Vivo V40 and Vivo V40e Specifications

Vivo V40 sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,260x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500nits peak brightness. It is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. For optics, the handset is equipped with a dual rear camera setup co-engineered with Zeiss, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and auto-focus (AF), and a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera. The handset is backed by a 5,500mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Vivo V40e comes with a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and SGS low blue light certification. It is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset under the hood, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. For optics, the handset features a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter alongside an Aura Light unit. The Vivo V40e packs a 5,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vivo V50, Vivo V50e, Vivo Y29 4G, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
