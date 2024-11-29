Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo S20, Vivo S20 Pro With 1.5K AMOLED Display and 50 Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo S20, Vivo S20 Pro With 1.5K AMOLED Display and 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Both smartphones come with an IP64 dust and splash resistance rating.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 November 2024 11:38 IST
Vivo S20, Vivo S20 Pro With 1.5K AMOLED Display and 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Both models in the Vivo S20 series sport an Aura Light at the back

Highlights
  • Vivo S20 is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset
  • Both smartphones run on Android 15-based OriginOS 5
  • Vivo S20 Pro comes with 90W fast charging support
Advertisement

Vivo S20 series has been launched in China comprising of two models — Vivo S20 and S20 Pro. It arrives as the successor to the Vivo S19 lineup which debuted in May. The new smartphones boast some common features such as 1.5K AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel primary camera, and dual-SIM capabilities. The Vivo S20 and S20 Pro have an IP64-rated build against dust and water ingress and come with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Vivo S20, Vivo S20 Pro Price

Vivo S20 price starts at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the base 8GB + 256GB model. It is available in a total of four variants with the top-most 16GB + 512GB configuration priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000).

Meanwhile, the Vivo S20 Pro is priced at CNY 3,399 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration. It is also available in 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants. Both handsets can be pre-ordered starting today in China.

Vivo S20, Vivo S20 Pro Specifications

Both models in the Vivo S20 series are equipped with a 6.67-inch (1260 x 2800 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 5,000 nits, and HDR10+ support. The base model gets a flat display while the Pro variant comes with a quad-curved panel. Both handsets run on OriginOS 5 based on Android 15.

The Vivo S20 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. On the other hand, the Vivo S20 Pro gets a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC under the hood, which is paired with Arm's Immortalis-G720 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. 

For optics, the Vivo S20 comes with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel OV50E sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. It also gets a 50-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. Meanwhile, the Vivo S20 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup which consists of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. It gets the same selfie camera as the base model.

The phones have (nano + nano) dual-SIM support, IP64 splash and dust resistance rating, in-display fingerprint sensor, and aura light. For connectivity, the phones offer Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.4.

The Vivo S20 is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. It measures 160.35×74.18×7.19mm in terms of dimensions and weighs 186g. The Vivo S20 Pro packs a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support and measures 160.56×75.02×7.43mm in terms of dimension and weighs 193g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo S20, Vivo S20 Pro, Vivo S20 Pro specifications, Vivo S20 Specifications, Vivo S20 Series, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Black Friday Sale Now Live in India With Up to 40 Percent Off on Smartphones, Other Offers

Related Stories

Vivo S20, Vivo S20 Pro With 1.5K AMOLED Display and 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Black Friday Sale Goes Live in India With Discounts, More Offers
  2. HP Announces Black Friday Deals on Laptops and Desktops in India
  3. Vivo S20, Vivo S20 Pro With 6.67-Inch 120Hz AMOLED Displays Launched
  4. Oppo Reno 13 Pro BIS, TRDA Listing Suggests Imminent India, Global Launch
  5. Motorola Rolls Out Open Beta for Testing AI Features on These Smartphones
  6. Reliance Digital Sale Begins With Offers on iPhone 16 and More Products
  7. Elon Musk's xAI Might Soon Launch a ChatGPT-Like Standalone App
  8. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch First Snapdragon 8s Elite-Powered Smartphone
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme V60 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,600mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Poco C75 5G Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Could Arrive as Rebranded Redmi A4 5G
  3. Apple Could Bring Blood Pressure Monitoring Feature to Apple Watch Using Newly Patented Technology
  4. Tencent Announces Light of Motiram, an Open-World Title That Looks Eerily Similar to Sony's Horizon Series
  5. Canada's Antitrust Watchdog Sues Google Over Alleged Anti-Competitive Conduct in Advertising
  6. Vivo S20, Vivo S20 Pro With 1.5K AMOLED Display and 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Amazon Black Friday Sale Now Live in India With Up to 40 Percent Off on Smartphones, Other Offers
  8. NASA’s Europa Clipper Probe Begins Deploying Science Instruments on Way to Jupiter
  9. Earth Microbes Discovered in Asteroid Ryugu Sample, Raises Contamination Concerns
  10. Sea Turtles Can Aid Scientists Map Under-Ocean Seagrass in an Attempt to Conserve Marine Ecology
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »