Vivo V50e has been launched in India on Thursday. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset paired with 8GB RAM. It packs a 5,600mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup alongside a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It joins the standard Vivo V50, which was unveiled in the country in February.

Vivo V50e Price in India, Availability

Vivo V50e price in India starts at Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is marked at Rs. 30,999. The phone is offered in Pearl White and Sapphire Blue colourways. It will be available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart and the Vivo India e-store starting April 17. Pre-booking for the handset is currently open in the country.

Vivo V50e Features, Specifications

The Vivo V50e sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,392 pixels) quad-curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 300Hz touch sampling rate, 1,800nits of peak brightness level, a 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate, SGS low blue light certification, HDR10+ support and Diamond Shield Glass protection.

The handset is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS2.2 onboard storage. The Vivo V50e runs on Android 15 with FuntouchOS 15 skin on top. It will receive three years of major OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

For optics, the Vivo V50e is equipped with a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.79 aperture alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle shooter with a 116-degree field-of-view and an f/2,2 aperture. It is accompanied by an Aura Light feature as well. The phone gets a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo V50e is backed by a 5,600mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. For security, it carries an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, OTG, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Vivo V50e's Pearl White variant measures 163,29x76.72x7.39mm in size, while the Sapphire Blue version has a 7.61mm profile. Both options of the handset weigh 186g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.