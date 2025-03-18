Technology News
English Edition

Vivo V50e Tipped to Launch in India Mid-April; Design Details Surface Online

Vivo V50e may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 March 2025 19:18 IST
Vivo V50e Tipped to Launch in India Mid-April; Design Details Surface Online

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V50e is tipped to have a similar design as the Vivo S20 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo V50e could carry a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary rear sensor
  • The handset is expected to sport a 50-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Vivo V50e may support 90W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Vivo V50e has previously appeared on several certification sites and may launch in the markets soon. A recent report has hinted at the probable India launch timeline of the smartphone. It is tipped to come with a design similar to that of the Vivo S20, which was unveiled in China in November 2024. Earlier reports have suggested several key expected specifications of the phone. It is expected to join the the Vivo V50, which was introduced in India in February.

Vivo V50e India Launch Timeline, Design (Expected)

The Vivo V50e may launch in India in mid-April, according to a 91Mobiles report citing anonymous industry sources. The phone was previously spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website suggesting an imminent India launch.

The design of the anticipated handset appears to be similar to the Vivo S20. A dual rear camera unit in a circular module is seen placed on the top left corner of the panel. A vertical pill-shaped island placed just below may house a ring light unit. 

Vivo V50e's display may offer uniform slim bezels and a centered hole-punch slot at the top for the front camera. The volume rocker and a power button could be placed on the right edge. 

Vivo V50e Features, Price (Expected)

An earlier report suggested that the Vivo V50e will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. The handset is expected to ship with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15. It may sport a 6.77-inch 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone may pack a 5,600mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. It may meet IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.

For optics, the Vivo V50e could carry a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter at the back and a 50-megapixel front camera sensor. For security, the handset could be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The report adds that the Vivo V50e could be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000. The smartphone could be offered in Pearl White and Sapphire Blue colour options.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo V50e, Vivo V50e India Launch, Vivo V50e Features, Vivo V50, Vivo V50 series, Vivo, Vivo S20
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OpenAI to Reportedly Begin Testing ChatGPT Connectors for Slack and Google Drive
Vivo V50e Tipped to Launch in India Mid-April; Design Details Surface Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much Apple's Foldable iPhone May Cost
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Review: Design Over Everything?
  3. Vivo V50 Lite 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 6,500mAh Battery Launched
  4. Kota Factory Season 4 OTT Release: Expected Release Date, Cast, and More
  5. Infinix Note 50X 5G Design, Colour Options, Chipset Details Revealed
  6. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Goes Live in Mumbai: Check Plans
  7. Samsung Announces One UI 7 Release Date for Galaxy S24 and More Phones
  8. Apple Rolls Out Latest iOS 18.4 Beta Update With Several Bug Fixes
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Said to Get LOG Video With New One UI 7 Beta
  10. Oppo A5 Pro 4G With Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 1 SoC, 5,800mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Launches 5G Service in Mumbai, Reveals Prepaid and Postpaid Plans
  2. Xiaomi 16 Tipped to Get Larger Display, Thinner Build and a Periscope Lens
  3. Vivo V50e Tipped to Launch in India Mid-April; Design Details Surface Online
  4. OpenAI to Reportedly Begin Testing ChatGPT Connectors for Slack and Google Drive
  5. Snapchat Spectacles Get GPS-Powered AR Lenses and New Hand Tracking Capabilities
  6. Realme C75, Realme C71 Will Reportedly Launch in India on March 25; Colourways, RAM and Storage Options Tipped
  7. Boat Storm Infinity Smartwatch India Launch Date Set for March 25; Design, Key Features Teased
  8. India Needs Satellite Internet, Telecom Minister Says in Boost to Elon Musk's Starlink
  9. Ripple Signals Intent to Launch Wallet Service in New Trademark Filing: Reports
  10. OneXSugar With Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, Dual Screens Unveiled Alongside Ayaneo Pocket S2, Ayaneo Gaming Pad at GDC 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »