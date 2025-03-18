Vivo V50e has previously appeared on several certification sites and may launch in the markets soon. A recent report has hinted at the probable India launch timeline of the smartphone. It is tipped to come with a design similar to that of the Vivo S20, which was unveiled in China in November 2024. Earlier reports have suggested several key expected specifications of the phone. It is expected to join the the Vivo V50, which was introduced in India in February.

Vivo V50e India Launch Timeline, Design (Expected)

The Vivo V50e may launch in India in mid-April, according to a 91Mobiles report citing anonymous industry sources. The phone was previously spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website suggesting an imminent India launch.

The design of the anticipated handset appears to be similar to the Vivo S20. A dual rear camera unit in a circular module is seen placed on the top left corner of the panel. A vertical pill-shaped island placed just below may house a ring light unit.

Vivo V50e's display may offer uniform slim bezels and a centered hole-punch slot at the top for the front camera. The volume rocker and a power button could be placed on the right edge.

Vivo V50e Features, Price (Expected)

An earlier report suggested that the Vivo V50e will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. The handset is expected to ship with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15. It may sport a 6.77-inch 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone may pack a 5,600mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. It may meet IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.

For optics, the Vivo V50e could carry a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter at the back and a 50-megapixel front camera sensor. For security, the handset could be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The report adds that the Vivo V50e could be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000. The smartphone could be offered in Pearl White and Sapphire Blue colour options.

