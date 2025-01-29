Technology News
English Edition

Noise Announces Master Series in India; First Product to Launch Soon

Noise Master Series will be sold on Amazon.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 January 2025 17:10 IST
Noise Announces Master Series in India; First Product to Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise is a dominant force in the smartwatch and wireless earbud segment in India

Highlights
  • Noise to unveil its first product from the Master Series soon
  • The range could bring premium offerings
  • Noise's Master Series is likely to offer ANC features
Advertisement

Noise has announced the launch of its Master Series in India. The new lineup is confirmed to include audio products and the domestic manufacturing brand will unveil its first product from the Master Series soon. The new range is expected to come with advanced active noise cancellation (ANC) capabilities to enhance the listening experience. The Noise Master Series products are confirmed to be available for purchase in the country through Amazon.

Noise's First Master Series Product to Launch Soon

Through a press release on Wednesday, Noise confirmed the arrival of its new Master Series in India. The debut product from the Master Series will land soon in the country. The Master Series is claimed to redefine premium audio with unmatched acoustics, cutting-edge design, and innovation.

Noise, through a dedicated landing page on its India website, is teasing the launch of the Master Series. The “Sound by Bose” tagline on the website suggests that the Indian wearable brand has joined hands with Bose for the launch of this next-generation audio lineup. Interested users can click on the 'Notify me' button to get the latest updates about the launch.

Meanwhile, Amazon has also created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the India launch of the Noise Master Series, indicating that the new devices will be available for purchase via the e-commerce store in addition to gonoise.com

Noise's Master Series is likely to offer ANC features. The range could bring premium offerings like over-the-ear headphones and earbuds. The brand currently provides budget-friendly products.

Noise is a dominant force in the smartwatch and wireless earbud segment in India. The company launched Noise Air Buds 6 earbuds and Noise ColorFit Pro 6  series smartwatches earlier this month. It also offers a Noise Tag 1 Bluetooth-enabled tracker and Noise Luna Rings as part of its product portfolio. 

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Noise Master Series, Noise Master, Master Series, Noise
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
The Diplomat OTT Release: John Abraham Starrer Movie to Stream on Netflix Post Theatrical Release
WhatsApp Drops Support for These iPhone Models With Latest Beta Release
Noise Announces Master Series in India; First Product to Launch Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Sees Price Cut in India Following Galaxy S25 Launch
  2. Nothing Could Launch Three Smartphones Before Unveiling Flagship Phone 3
  3. Titan Evolution Review: A Stylish Smartwatch at Affordable PriceÂ 
  4. Samsung May Not Increase Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Prices
  5. Vivo V50 Design, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Expected India Launch
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Tipped to Get a Larger Screen Than Phone 2a
  7. Huawei Could Be Developing a Smartwatch With 3D Fingerprint Scanner
  8. Mere Husband Ki Biwi OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online
  9. Powerbeats Pro 2 Price, Design and Key Features Leaked Online
  10. iPhone and Mac Models May Be Susceptible to Sensitive Data Theft: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Microbes Uncovered in Amazon Peatlands Could Alter Global Carbon Dynamics
  2. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Reportedly Gets Its First Software Update With New 'Bud Return' Feature
  3. Samsung Lets Users Try Out Stable One UI 7.0 on Galaxy S24 FE via Remote Test Lab
  4. Mutant Cyanobacterium Chonkus Could Help Combat Climate Change with Carbon Storage
  5. OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Gov, a Self-Hosting Platform for US Government Agencies
  6. OpenAI Alleges Its AI Models Were Used to Build DeepSeek-R1: Report
  7. WWE 2K25 March Release, Editions, Cover Stars Revealed; Pre-Orders Go Live
  8. Ola Electric to Unveil New Electric Scooter Based on Gen 3 Platform in India This Week
  9. UK to Dispose of 140 Tonnes of Radioactive Plutonium at Sellafield for Long-Term Safety
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Tipped to Feature a 200-Megapixel Main Camera, May Lack Telephoto Sensor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »