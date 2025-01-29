Noise Announces Master Series in India; First Product to Launch Soon

Noise has announced the launch of its Master Series in India. The new lineup is confirmed to include audio products and the domestic manufacturing brand will unveil its first product from the Master Series soon. The new range is expected to come with advanced active noise cancellation (ANC) capabilities to enhance the listening experience. The Noise Master Series products are confirmed to be available for purchase in the country through Amazon.

Noise's First Master Series Product to Launch Soon

Through a press release on Wednesday, Noise confirmed the arrival of its new Master Series in India. The debut product from the Master Series will land soon in the country. The Master Series is claimed to redefine premium audio with unmatched acoustics, cutting-edge design, and innovation.

Noise, through a dedicated landing page on its India website, is teasing the launch of the Master Series. The “Sound by Bose” tagline on the website suggests that the Indian wearable brand has joined hands with Bose for the launch of this next-generation audio lineup. Interested users can click on the 'Notify me' button to get the latest updates about the launch.

Meanwhile, Amazon has also created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the India launch of the Noise Master Series, indicating that the new devices will be available for purchase via the e-commerce store in addition to gonoise.com

Noise's Master Series is likely to offer ANC features. The range could bring premium offerings like over-the-ear headphones and earbuds. The brand currently provides budget-friendly products.

Noise is a dominant force in the smartwatch and wireless earbud segment in India. The company launched Noise Air Buds 6 earbuds and Noise ColorFit Pro 6 series smartwatches earlier this month. It also offers a Noise Tag 1 Bluetooth-enabled tracker and Noise Luna Rings as part of its product portfolio.

