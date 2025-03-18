Vivo V50 Lite 4G has been unveiled in Turkey. The handset is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 685 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone ships with Android 15 with FuntouchOS 15 skin on top and carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The company has yet to confirm if the V50 Lite 4G will see an eventual India launch. Notably, the Vivo V50 was introduced in the country in February.

Vivo V50 Lite 4G Price, Colour Options

Vivo V50 Lite 4G price in Turkey is set at TRY 18,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the sole 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is currently available for purchase in the country via the Vivo Turkey e-store. The phone is offered in Titanium Black and Titanium Gold colourways.

Vivo V50 Lite 4G Features, Specifications

The Vivo V50 Lite 4G sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2392 pixels) 2.5D pOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits of local peak brightness level, 94.2 percent screen-to-body-ratio, and SGS Eye Comfort certification. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 685 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It supports up to 8GB of virtual RAM expansion. The phone ships with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15.

For optics, the Vivo V50 Lite 4G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel IMX882 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone gets a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset offers dual stereo speakers, military-grade MIL-STD-810H drop resistance certification, and an IP65 dust and splash resistance build.

The Vivo V50 Lite 4G packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging as well as reverse charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, NFC, GPS, OTG, Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C port. The handset measures 163.77x76.28x7.79mm in size and weighs 196g.