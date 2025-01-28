Technology News
English Edition

Vivo V50 India Launch Timeline Leaked; Said to Run on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chipset

Vivo V50 is tipped to carry up to 12GB RAM and a maximum of 512GB of onboard storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 January 2025 19:05 IST
Vivo V50 India Launch Timeline Leaked; Said to Run on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chipset

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V50 will debut as a successor to Vivo V40 (above)

Highlights
  • Vivo V50 is anticipated to debut as a rebranded version of Vivo S20
  • Vivo V50 Pro is said to land at a later date in the country
  • It could be available in four colour options
Advertisement

Vivo V50 India launch could happen very soon. While a launch date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese tech brand, new leaks suggest that the latest V series smartphone will go official in India next month. The Vivo V50 is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. It is tipped to carry up to 12GB RAM and a maximum of 512GB of onboard storage. It could be available in four colour options. The Vivo V50 is likely to arrive as a rebranded version of the Vivo S20.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) in association with SmartPrix claimed that the Vivo V50 will be launched in India in the third week of February. The report suggests a tentative launch date of February 18. The Vivo V50 Pro is said to land at a later date in the country.

Vivo V50 Specifications (Expected)

Meanwhile, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has corroborated the rumour about the February launch timeline of Vivo V50 on X. As per the post, the handset will be available in blue, grey, rose and red colourways with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset under the hood. It is said to be available in three RAM and storage configurations — 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB.

The tipster states that the Vivo will not launch the Vivo V50 Pro model this time. The Vivo V50 is anticipated to debut as a rebranded version of the China-exclusive Vivo S20. They will have identical specifications if the Vivo V50 is indeed a rebranded device. 

Specifications of the Vivo S20 include a 6.67-inch (1,260×2,800 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, and a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor. It boasts a 50-megapixel front-facing selfie camera and houses a 6,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

The Vivo S20 debuted in China in November last year with a starting price tag of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,000). 

Vivo V20

Vivo V20

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim body
  • Android 11 preloaded
  • Good selfie camera
  • Bad
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • Average processor for the price
Read detailed Vivo V20 review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 44-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo V50, Vivo V50 Pro, Vivo, Vivo V50 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Signal to Allow Synchronisation Across Multiple Devices Like Desktop, iPad Soon for iOS, Android Users

Related Stories

Vivo V50 India Launch Timeline Leaked; Said to Run on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chipset
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. DeepSeek Releases a Text-to-Image AI Model, Outperforms DALL-E 3
  2. Apple's iPhone SE 4 Model Spied in Leaked Image Next to the iPhone 16
  3. Gemini Live Will Soon Let You Talk Live About Your Screen
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7's Exynos 2500 SoC Specifications Leaked
  5. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.3 Update With Key Changes to Notification Summaries
  6. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Tipped to Come With Flat Panel
#Latest Stories
  1. The Sims 1 and 2 Will Reportedly Be Re-Released on PC Later This Week
  2. Poco F7 India Launch Said to Include a Special Edition Phone
  3. Google Expands Deep Research AI Agent to Gemini App for Android, Can Act as a Research Assistant
  4. Vivo V50 India Launch Timeline Leaked; Said to Run on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chipset
  5. Signal to Allow Synchronisation Across Multiple Devices Like Desktop, iPad Soon for iOS, Android Users
  6. Google Working on a ‘Talk Live About Screen’ Shortcut for Gemini Live
  7. Windows 11 Could Offer Quick Options to Send Files, Evidence Spotted in Latest Preview Build
  8. Mudrex Resumes Crypto Withdrawals, Claims to Have Upgraded Compliance Process 
  9. WhatsApp Reportedly Fixed View-Once Media Bug That Allowed Indefinite Viewing
  10. Meta AI Is Getting a New Memory Feature and Personalised Recommendations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »