The Redmi Note 17 is expected to be launched in India next month. While the company has yet to confirm any details, the handset is rumoured to have similar specifications to its Chinese counterpart, which debuted earlier this month. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 17 has allegedly surfaced on a benchmarking site, revealing some of its key specifications. The handset is listed with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. It runs on Android 16.

Redmi Note 17 Geekbench Listing

A new Geekbench listing for an unannounced Redmi smartphone has surfaced online (via XpertPick). It carries the model number Xiaomi 26021RN18I, which is believed to correspond to the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 17.

The purported handset features an octa-core chipset with an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 1.96GHz. It comprises six cores clocked at 1.96GHz and two cores operating at 2.30GHz.

Comparing the SoC's architecture to available processors in the market reveals it to be the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor. The Redmi 17 is expected to be one of the first smartphones to be powered by this chipset. The Geekbench listing also reveals that the purported handset could be paired with approximately 7.33 GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 8GB. It may ship with Android 16-based HyperOS 3 OS.

Benchmark scores for the Redmi handset give us an idea of what to expect in terms of performance. In the Geekbench 6.7.1 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered 950 and 2,324 single-core and multi-core scores, respectively. For comparison, the Redmi Note 15 5G with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC scored 408 (single-core) and 1,532 (multi-core) points in Gadgets 360's tests earlier this year.

Previous reports have suggested that the Redmi Note 17 will be launched in India on August 6, with sales reportedly beginning on August 11. Xiaomi has also started teasing some of its features in the country. The handset is tipped to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. Xiaomi, however, has yet to officially announce the Redmi Note 17 India launch date.