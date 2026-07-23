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Redmi Note 17 With Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 Chip Reportedly Listed on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch

Redmi Note 17 is rumoured to be launched in India on August 6, with sales beginning on August 11.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 July 2026 13:40 IST
Redmi Note 17 With Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 Chip Reportedly Listed on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 17 Chinese variant also runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC

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Highlights
  • Redmi Note 17 benchmark listing reveals Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chip
  • The handset is reportedly equipped with come with 8GB of RAM
  • Reports suggest it could be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India
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The Redmi Note 17 is expected to be launched in India next month. While the company has yet to confirm any details, the handset is rumoured to have similar specifications to its Chinese counterpart, which debuted earlier this month. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 17 has allegedly surfaced on a benchmarking site, revealing some of its key specifications. The handset is listed with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. It runs on Android 16.

Redmi Note 17 Geekbench Listing

A new Geekbench listing for an unannounced Redmi smartphone has surfaced online (via XpertPick). It carries the model number Xiaomi 26021RN18I, which is believed to correspond to the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 17.

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The purported handset features an octa-core chipset with an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 1.96GHz. It comprises six cores clocked at 1.96GHz and two cores operating at 2.30GHz.

Comparing the SoC's architecture to available processors in the market reveals it to be the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor. The Redmi 17 is expected to be one of the first smartphones to be powered by this chipset. The Geekbench listing also reveals that the purported handset could be paired with approximately 7.33 GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 8GB. It may ship with Android 16-based HyperOS 3 OS.

Benchmark scores for the Redmi handset give us an idea of what to expect in terms of performance. In the Geekbench 6.7.1 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered 950 and 2,324 single-core and multi-core scores, respectively. For comparison, the Redmi Note 15 5G with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC scored 408 (single-core) and 1,532 (multi-core) points in Gadgets 360's tests earlier this year.

Previous reports have suggested that the Redmi Note 17 will be launched in India on August 6, with sales reportedly beginning on August 11. Xiaomi has also started teasing some of its features in the country. The handset is tipped to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. Xiaomi, however, has yet to officially announce the Redmi Note 17 India launch date.

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Further reading: Redmi Note 17, Redmi Note 17 Specifications, Redmi Note 17 Launch, Redmi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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