Technology News
English Edition

Poco X8 Receives NBTC and IMDA Certifications; Launch Seems Imminent

Poco X8 spotted on the NBTC website with model number 2607DPC18G.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 July 2026 10:57 IST
Poco X8 Receives NBTC and IMDA Certifications; Launch Seems Imminent

Photo Credit: Redmi

Poco X8 is rumoured to arrive as rebranded version of the Redmi Note 17 Pro

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Poco X8 could launch soon
  • It could offer 5G connectivity
  • The Poco X8 lineup already features the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max
Advertisement

Poco is likely to expand its X8 series with the vanilla Poco X8. The launch of this model seems imminent, as it has been spotted on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification database, revealing its model number. The Poco X8 has also been listed on Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification platform. The Poco X8 series already includes the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max. It could feature a dual rear camera unit.

Poco X8 Spotted on Certification Sites

The NBTC listing shows the Poco X8 model number 2607DPC18G and certification number B38497-26. As per the listing, the upcoming smartphone supports GSM, WCDMA, LTE, and NR networks, confirming 5G connectivity. The NBTC listing also suggests that the phone is manufactured in China.

VoltPoco X8 Discussion
Explore More...

poco x8 nbtc Poco X8

Photo Credit: NBTC

 

Additionally, the Poco X8 with model number 2607DPC18G has been listed on the IMDA certification website, suggesting that the global launch is imminent. The listing indicates 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity options in the phone.

Previous leaks claimed that the Poco X8 would launch in India this quarter. The Indian variant is said to come with a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In other global markets, the phone could include an 8-megapixel ultrawide rear camera sensor instead of the 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Poco X8 is rumoured to arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 17 Pro, which was launched in China earlier this month with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset. It carries up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It has a 9,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging. This model has IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Poco X8 could launch as the third model in the series. The lineup already features the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X8, Poco X8 Specifications, Poco
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Android 17 Makes Switching From iPhone Easier With Expanded Data Transfer Support

Related Stories

Poco X8 Receives NBTC and IMDA Certifications; Launch Seems Imminent
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Planning to Buy an iPhone 17? Apple Could Hike India Prices Soon
  2. Android 17 Makes Switching From iPhone Easier With Expanded Data Transfer Support
  3. Poco X8 Surfaces in New Regulatory Certifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Top 5 Features That Make It Stand Out
  5. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Other Devices Cost in India
  6. Vivo T5 Lite 5G Now on Sale in India: Price, Sale Offers
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 vs Galaxy Watch Ultra: Which One Is Better?
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2026 Event Roundup: Everything That Was Announced
  10. Honor Pad X9 Max With a 13-Inch 2.5K Display Debuts at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Pad X9 Max Launched With 13-Inch 2.5K Display, 10,100mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  2. Poco X8 Receives NBTC and IMDA Certifications; Launch Seems Imminent
  3. Android 17 Makes Switching From iPhone Easier With Expanded Data Transfer Support
  4. WhatsApp Rolling Out Direct iPad Sign-Up, Revamped CarPlay Experience and In-Chat PDF Editing
  5. Apple Could Hike iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max Prices in India From August, Tipster Claims
  6. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, Watch 9 Prices in India, Offers
  7. Vivo T5 Lite 5G Sale Begins in India: Check Price, Offers, and Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy Chip: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Launched in India With 4.1-Inch Cover Screen, 4,300mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Launched With Snapdragon Wear Elite Chip, AI Health Features: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »