Poco is likely to expand its X8 series with the vanilla Poco X8. The launch of this model seems imminent, as it has been spotted on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification database, revealing its model number. The Poco X8 has also been listed on Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification platform. The Poco X8 series already includes the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max. It could feature a dual rear camera unit.

Poco X8 Spotted on Certification Sites

The NBTC listing shows the Poco X8 model number 2607DPC18G and certification number B38497-26. As per the listing, the upcoming smartphone supports GSM, WCDMA, LTE, and NR networks, confirming 5G connectivity. The NBTC listing also suggests that the phone is manufactured in China.

Photo Credit: NBTC

Additionally, the Poco X8 with model number 2607DPC18G has been listed on the IMDA certification website, suggesting that the global launch is imminent. The listing indicates 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity options in the phone.

Previous leaks claimed that the Poco X8 would launch in India this quarter. The Indian variant is said to come with a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In other global markets, the phone could include an 8-megapixel ultrawide rear camera sensor instead of the 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Poco X8 is rumoured to arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 17 Pro, which was launched in China earlier this month with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset. It carries up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It has a 9,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging. This model has IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Poco X8 could launch as the third model in the series. The lineup already features the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max.