iQOO Neo 11S has been rumoured to be in development for quite some time. It was previously anticipated to launch in China in July, but it did not happen. According to a new leak, the purported handset could finally make its debut soon. A tipster has shed light on its launch timeline, along with expected price and key specifications. The iQOO Neo 11S is expected to sit above the iQOO Neo 11 in the brand's lineup. It is tipped to sport a 144Hz OLED screen and pack an 8,000mAh battery.

iQOO Neo 11S Price (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims in a Weibo post that the iQOO Neo 11S price in China will start at CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 42,800). It is tipped to be offered in four RAM and storage configurations — 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB (via Gizmochina).

The purported handset could be offered in Light White, Shadow Black, and Wind Chaser (translated from Chinese) colour options. It is tentatively scheduled to launch in China in August.

iQOO Neo 11S Specifications (Expected)

As per the tipster, the iQOO Neo 11S will sport a flat OLED screen with a 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to pack a battery with a capacity of around 8,000mAh. The purported handset could support 100W wired fast charging, which would be in line with an earlier 3C certification listing associated with the same V2545A model number.

Other tipped specifications include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The latest leak does not mention the chipset, but previous reports suggest that the iQOO Neo 11S could be powered by an underclocked version of MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 processor. This is corroborated by an earlier Geekbench listing for a Vivo handset bearing the model number V2545A, which is believed to be the iQOO Neo 11S.

The purported handset was spotted with the MT6993 chipset, corresponding to the Dimensity 9500, alongside approximately 16GB of RAM and Android 16. The handset is said to have scored 3,395 and 10,312 points in Geekbench's single- and multi-core tests, respectively.