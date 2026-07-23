Honor Pad X9 Max has been launched in select global markets as the latest addition to the tech firm's Pad X series. The new tablet is currently on sale via the company's online store in a single colourway. The Honor Pad X9 Max is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 6 series chipset, along with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The tablet boasts a 13-inch 2.5K LCD touchscreen that refreshes at up to a 120Hz refresh rate and offers up to 700 nits peak brightness. It is also equipped with a 10,100mAh battery.

Honor Pad X9 Max Price, Availability

Honor Pad X9 Max price starts at GBP 349.99 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the base variant offering 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at GBP 449.99 (about Rs. 58,000).

The new tablet is currently on sale in select global markets via the Honor online store. The Honor Pad X9 Max is available for purchase in a single Gray colourway.

Honor Pad X9 Max Specifications, Features

The Honor Pad X9 Max ships with Honor's MagicOS 10, which is based on Android 16. The tablet sports a 13-inch 2.5K (2,500 x 1,560 pixels) LCD touchscreen, with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 700 nits peak brightness, 228 ppi pixel density, 88 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 1.07 billion colours. It also ships with the TUV Rheinland Paper-Like Display certification, which is claimed to offer 98 percent ambient light elimination and 35 percent sparkle reduction, along with TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free.

Powering the new Honor Pad X9 Max is octa core Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 chipset from Qualcomm, featuring four efficiency cores clocked at 1.9GHz and four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.9GHz. It also features up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the tablet carries a single 5-megapixel camera on the back with an f/2.2 aperture and autofocus, coupled with a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Honor Pad X9 Max is equipped with a 10,100mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. The company claims that the tablet will provide up to 13 hours of reading or up to 16 hours of video playback on a single charge. It also supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity. The tablet measures 297.62x192.72x6.72mm and weighs about 618g.