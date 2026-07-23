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  • Honor Pad X9 Max Launched With 13 Inch 2.5K Display, 10,100mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Honor Pad X9 Max Launched With 13-Inch 2.5K Display, 10,100mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Honor Pad X9 Max is offered in a single Gray colourway.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 July 2026 10:58 IST
Honor Pad X9 Max Launched With 13-Inch 2.5K Display, 10,100mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Pad X9 Max features a 5-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Honor Pad X9 Max is currently on sale in select global markets
  • Honor Pad X9 Max features up to 6GB of RAM
  • Honor Pad X9 Max is powered by a Snapdragon chipset
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Honor Pad X9 Max has been launched in select global markets as the latest addition to the tech firm's Pad X series. The new tablet is currently on sale via the company's online store in a single colourway. The Honor Pad X9 Max is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 6 series chipset, along with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The tablet boasts a 13-inch 2.5K LCD touchscreen that refreshes at up to a 120Hz refresh rate and offers up to 700 nits peak brightness. It is also equipped with a 10,100mAh battery.

Honor Pad X9 Max Price, Availability

Honor Pad X9 Max price starts at GBP 349.99 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the base variant offering 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at GBP 449.99 (about Rs. 58,000).

The new tablet is currently on sale in select global markets via the Honor online store. The Honor Pad X9 Max is available for purchase in a single Gray colourway.

Honor Pad X9 Max Specifications, Features

The Honor Pad X9 Max ships with Honor's MagicOS 10, which is based on Android 16. The tablet sports a 13-inch 2.5K (2,500 x 1,560 pixels) LCD touchscreen, with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 700 nits peak brightness, 228 ppi pixel density, 88 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 1.07 billion colours. It also ships with the TUV Rheinland Paper-Like Display certification, which is claimed to offer 98 percent ambient light elimination and 35 percent sparkle reduction, along with TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free.

Powering the new Honor Pad X9 Max is octa core Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 chipset from Qualcomm, featuring four efficiency cores clocked at 1.9GHz and four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.9GHz. It also features up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the tablet carries a single 5-megapixel camera on the back with an f/2.2 aperture and autofocus, coupled with a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Honor Pad X9 Max is equipped with a 10,100mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. The company claims that the tablet will provide up to 13 hours of reading or up to 16 hours of video playback on a single charge. It also supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity. The tablet measures 297.62x192.72x6.72mm and weighs about 618g.

Honor Pad X9 Max

Honor Pad X9 Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 13.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 6s Gen 2
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2500x1560 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 16
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10,100mAh
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Further reading: Honor Pad X9 Max, Honor, Honor Pad X9 Max Price, Honor Pad X9 Max Launch, Honor Pad X9 Max Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Honor Pad X9 Max Launched With 13-Inch 2.5K Display, 10,100mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
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