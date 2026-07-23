Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme’s New GT and Neo Series Phones Tipped to Skip Global Launch Days After Firm Announced China Pause

Realme’s New GT and Neo Series Phones Tipped to Skip Global Launch Days After Firm Announced China Pause

Realme’s existing stock of smartphones is expected to sell out by November.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 July 2026 13:41 IST
Realme’s New GT and Neo Series Phones Tipped to Skip Global Launch Days After Firm Announced China Pause

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Neo 8 packs an 8,000mAh battery

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme GT 8 Pro is the latest GT series phone in India
  • Realme Neo 8 was launched in China in January
  • Realme is transitioning its phones to ColorOS
Advertisement

Realme recently announced that it will be pushing the launches in the Chinese smartphone market and has cancelled all future launches in the country. The tech firm now plans to solidify its positioning in the global smartphone markets, a company executive recently revealed. Now, new details regarding its device portfolio have surfaced online, suggesting that the smartphone maker will not launch new Realme GT and Realme Neo series phones this year. Realme's numbered series phones are expected to replace the two lineups globally. Apart from phones, the company could unveil new audio devices and another gaming-focused device. The company recently underwent a restructuring, in which Oppo absorbed various Realme divisions.

Realme GT 8 Pro, Neo 8 Successors Reportedly Cancelled

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that Realme will not launch new Realme GT and Realme Neo series smartphones globally. To fill the gap in its device portfolio, the company will reportedly launch new numbered series handsets. Apart from smartphones, the tech firm reportedly also plans to launch new audio devices in select global markets. Moreover, Realme could be considering launching a new performance-focused gaming tablet globally, too.

This comes a week after Realme's President Xu Qi Chase announced that the smartphone maker is pausing new launches in the Chinese handset market. He revealed that the company plans to concentrate its resources on cultivating its presence in the global markets, with a focus on performance and gaming devices. Moreover, the company said that it will be transitioning its existing smartphones to Oppo's ColorOS from the Realme UI, and Oppo will handle the after-sales services and software support. The tipster says that Realme's existing stock will last till November.

Recently, a report highlighted that Realme India is also transitioning its existing smartphones in the country to Oppo's ColorOS. The transition will be completed with the rollout of the ColorOS 17 update, which is based on Android 17. Apart from Realme, OnePlus has also confirmed that its handsets will run on Oppo's ColorOS with the Android 17-based ColorOS 17 update. Realme underwent a major restructuring in China, in which Oppo took over various Realme divisions and operational verticals.

The last two Neo and GT phones launched by the company were the Realme Neo 8 and Realme GT 8 Pro. To recap, the Realme Neo 8 was launched in China on January 22 at a starting price of CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,272x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with an 8,000mAh battery.

Realme Neo 8

Realme Neo 8

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
Realme GT 8 Pro

Realme GT 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium, IP69-rated design
  • Interchangeable camera deco
  • Good for gaming
  • 144Hz high-refresh rate display
  • Capable 200MP telephoto camera
  • Excellent battery life with fast charging
  • Smooth and lag-free UI
  • Ricoh mode is fun
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications from system apps
  • Noisy low-light video
  • Average low-light ultrawide performance
Read detailed Realme GT 8 Pro review
Display 6.79-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1,440x3,136 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT 9, Realme Neo 9, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Redmi Note 17 With Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 Chip Reportedly Listed on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch
Pixel Watch 5 Spotted on Google Play Console Listing Revealing Key Specifications

Related Stories

Realme’s New GT and Neo Series Phones Tipped to Skip Global Launch Days After Firm Announced China Pause
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 100x 5G Now Up for Sale in India: Price, Sale Offers
  2. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Other Devices Cost in India
  3. These Realme Smartphones Might Not Launch in Global Markets
  4. Poco X8 Surfaces in New Regulatory Certifications
  5. Planning to Buy an iPhone 17? Apple Could Hike India Prices Soon
  6. Here's When the OnePlus N6x Will Launch in India: See Expected Specs
  7. Redmi Note 17 Geekbench Scores Surface Ahead of Expected India Launch
  8. Vivo T5 Lite 5G Now on Sale in India: Price, Sale Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000 67W With Built-In USB Type-C Cable Launched in India: Price, Features
  2. Bitcoin Holds Near $65,000 as ETF Demand Counters Inflation Concerns
  3. OnePlus N6x India Launch Date Announced Days After Company Teased Design, Colour Options
  4. Pixel Watch 5 Spotted on Google Play Console Listing Revealing Key Specifications
  5. Realme’s New GT and Neo Series Phones Tipped to Skip Global Launch Days After Firm Announced China Pause
  6. Redmi Note 17 With Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 Chip Reportedly Listed on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch
  7. Nubia NaviX Ultra Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of AI-Agent Smartphone Debut
  8. Redmi 17C 5G Spotted on BIS and NBTC Websites, Launch Could Be Near
  9. Apple Plans to Overhaul Mac Lineup With Launch of New MacBook Pro, iMac and MacBook Neo Models: Report
  10. iQOO Neo 11S Launch Timeline, Price Leaked by Tipster; Could Get 2K 144Hz OLED Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »