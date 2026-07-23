Realme recently announced that it will be pushing the launches in the Chinese smartphone market and has cancelled all future launches in the country. The tech firm now plans to solidify its positioning in the global smartphone markets, a company executive recently revealed. Now, new details regarding its device portfolio have surfaced online, suggesting that the smartphone maker will not launch new Realme GT and Realme Neo series phones this year. Realme's numbered series phones are expected to replace the two lineups globally. Apart from phones, the company could unveil new audio devices and another gaming-focused device. The company recently underwent a restructuring, in which Oppo absorbed various Realme divisions.

Realme GT 8 Pro, Neo 8 Successors Reportedly Cancelled

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that Realme will not launch new Realme GT and Realme Neo series smartphones globally. To fill the gap in its device portfolio, the company will reportedly launch new numbered series handsets. Apart from smartphones, the tech firm reportedly also plans to launch new audio devices in select global markets. Moreover, Realme could be considering launching a new performance-focused gaming tablet globally, too.

This comes a week after Realme's President Xu Qi Chase announced that the smartphone maker is pausing new launches in the Chinese handset market. He revealed that the company plans to concentrate its resources on cultivating its presence in the global markets, with a focus on performance and gaming devices. Moreover, the company said that it will be transitioning its existing smartphones to Oppo's ColorOS from the Realme UI, and Oppo will handle the after-sales services and software support. The tipster says that Realme's existing stock will last till November.

Recently, a report highlighted that Realme India is also transitioning its existing smartphones in the country to Oppo's ColorOS. The transition will be completed with the rollout of the ColorOS 17 update, which is based on Android 17. Apart from Realme, OnePlus has also confirmed that its handsets will run on Oppo's ColorOS with the Android 17-based ColorOS 17 update. Realme underwent a major restructuring in China, in which Oppo took over various Realme divisions and operational verticals.

The last two Neo and GT phones launched by the company were the Realme Neo 8 and Realme GT 8 Pro. To recap, the Realme Neo 8 was launched in China on January 22 at a starting price of CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,272x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with an 8,000mAh battery.