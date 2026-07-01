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Vivo X500 Pro Max Leak Hints at 200-Megapixel Periscope Camera Upgrade

The Vivo X500 Pro Max could be powered by MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 July 2026 16:02 IST
Vivo X500 Pro Max Leak Hints at 200-Megapixel Periscope Camera Upgrade

Photo Credit: Vivo

Rumoured Vivo X500 Pro Max may also support telephoto macro photography

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Highlights
  • Vivo may upgrade the phone's image stabilisation
  • The phone may feature a 200-megapixel periscope camera
  • Vivo could use a new Sony LOFIC primary sensor
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Vivo could be preparing a significant camera upgrade for its next flagship smartphone, if a new leak is any indication. Fresh details about the Vivo X500 Pro Max suggest the handset will arrive with a revamped triple rear camera system led by a new Sony sensor, alongside a high-resolution periscope telephoto camera and improved image stabilisation. The smartphone is also expected to debut with MediaTek's next flagship Dimensity chipset. Vivo has not yet announced the handset or confirmed any of the leaked specifications.

Vivo X500 Pro Max Could Arrive With Biggest Camera Upgrade in Years

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), Vivo is testing the X500 Pro Max with a new imaging system. The leak points to a 50-megapixel Sony LOFIC primary camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor.

The rumoured camera setup of the Vivo X500 Pro Max is also said to include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. It may be accompanied by a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera featuring a 1/1.4-inch sensor and a 85mm focal length. The tipster further claims that the telephoto camera will support high-quality telephoto macro photography. The leak also suggests Vivo is testing a revised optical image stabilisation lens group, which is expected to improve image stability during photography and video recording.

Beyond the camera changes, previous reports indicate that the Vivo X500 Pro Max could be powered by MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. The chipset is expected to become the company's first smartphone platform to use TSMC's 2nm manufacturing process. The handset could be equipped with LPDDR6 RAM.

Earlier leaks about the Vivo X500 Pro Max have also pointed to a 6.85-inch 2K OLED LTPO display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The handset is also tipped to pack a battery with a capacity of around 8,000mAh. Separate database listings have hinted that the Vivo X500 Pro Max could also be introduced in global markets.

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Further reading: Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo X500 Pro Max Camera, Vivo X500 Pro Max Features, Vivo X500 Series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

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Vivo X500 Pro Max Leak Hints at 200-Megapixel Periscope Camera Upgrade
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