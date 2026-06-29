Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE were launched in India last month, but the rumour mill about next-generation Vivo X series smartphones has already kicked into gear. A new leak suggests that the brand is gearing up to launch four models in the Vivo X500 series this year. A separate leak reveals details about the Vivo X500 Pro Max. It is likely to feature a 6.85-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Vivo is expected to unveil the Vivo X500 series in the last quarter of this year.

Vivo X500e and Vivo X500 Pro Max Could be Third and Fourth Models

Chinese tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that the Vivo X500 series will include Vivo X500, Vivo X500e, Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max models. The lineup is said to include mid to large screen models, covering more price segments.

Photo Credit: Smart Pikachu/Weibo

The Vivo X500e and Vivo X500 Pro Max are expected to be new members of the X series. The Vivo X500 and Vivo X500 Pro will likely succeed the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro models, respectively. Previous leaks suggested that Vivo's X500 lineup may also include a Vivo X300 FE and flagship X300 Ultra models.

Meanwhile, another tipster, Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), posted details about an upcoming Vivo X500 series smartphone on Weibo. While the post doesn't include the exact model name, the comments suggest that it is likely about the Vivo X500 Pro Max. The engineering prototype of the Vivo X500 Pro Max is said to feature a 6.85-inch LTPO display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max's display is tipped to feature thin bezels and rounded corners. This 2.5D flat display is said to be manufactured using LIPO packaging technology. BOE is likely to supply the panel. The engineering sample is said to have LPDDR6 RAM, which is more advanced than older memory standards. This indicates that the handset may run on MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9600 chipset.

In the comment section, the tipster states that the Vivo X500 Pro Max will feature a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor. The battery is said to be either 8,000mAh or more.

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