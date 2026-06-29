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  • Vivo X500 Series Tipped to Feature Four Models; Vivo X500 Pro Max Said to Feature LPDDR6 RAM

Vivo X500 Series Tipped to Feature Four Models; Vivo X500 Pro Max Said to Feature LPDDR6 RAM

Vivo X500 Pro Max is said to feature a 6.85-inch LTPO display with 2K resolution.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 June 2026 14:17 IST
Vivo X500 Series Tipped to Feature Four Models; Vivo X500 Pro Max Said to Feature LPDDR6 RAM

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 Pro has a 200-megapixel periscope sensor

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Highlights
  • More details about the rumoured Vivo X500 have surfaced online
  • Vivo X500e and Vivo x500 pro max is expected to be new members of series
  • Vivo X500 Pro Max could pack a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera
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Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE were launched in India last month, but the rumour mill about next-generation Vivo X series smartphones has already kicked into gear. A new leak suggests that the brand is gearing up to launch four models in the Vivo X500 series this year. A separate leak reveals details about the Vivo X500 Pro Max. It is likely to feature a 6.85-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Vivo is expected to unveil the Vivo X500 series in the last quarter of this year.

Vivo X500e and Vivo X500 Pro Max Could be Third and Fourth Models

Chinese tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that the Vivo X500 series will include Vivo X500, Vivo X500e, Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max models. The lineup is said to include mid to large screen models, covering more price segments.

vivo x500 series smart pikachu Vivo X500

Photo Credit: Smart Pikachu/Weibo

 

The Vivo X500e and Vivo X500 Pro Max are expected to be new members of the X series. The Vivo X500 and Vivo X500 Pro will likely succeed the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro models, respectively. Previous leaks suggested that Vivo's X500 lineup may also include a Vivo X300 FE and flagship X300 Ultra models.

Meanwhile, another tipster, Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), posted details about an upcoming Vivo X500 series smartphone on Weibo. While the post doesn't include the exact model name, the comments suggest that it is likely about the Vivo X500 Pro Max. The engineering prototype of the Vivo X500 Pro Max is said to feature a 6.85-inch LTPO display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max's display is tipped to feature thin bezels and rounded corners. This 2.5D flat display is said to be manufactured using LIPO packaging technology. BOE is likely to supply the panel. The engineering sample is said to have LPDDR6 RAM, which is more advanced than older memory standards. This indicates that the handset may run on MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9600 chipset.

In the comment section, the tipster states that the Vivo X500 Pro Max will feature a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor. The battery is said to be either 8,000mAh or more.

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Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium hand feel
  • IP68 and IP69
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Fantastic camera setup with telephoto extender support
  • Impressive battery performance
  • Bad
  • Phone gets hot while running games
  • Single 512GB storage
  • Speakers are not the best in class
  • Expensive
Read detailed Vivo X300 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6510mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Vivo X300

Vivo X300

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright 8T LTPO AMOLED display
  • Decent Battery Life
  • Pro-grade cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • Speakers could have been better
  • Overheating issue
Read detailed Vivo X300 review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6040mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500e, Vivo X300, Vivo X500 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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