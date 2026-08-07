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Honor Win 2 Launch Timeline Leaked, May Arrive With 2nm Snapdragon Chip

The Honor Win 2 lineup is tipped to feature a 10,000mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 August 2026 10:09 IST
Honor Win 2 Launch Timeline Leaked, May Arrive With 2nm Snapdragon Chip

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Win (pictured) launched in China last year with a 10,000mAh battery

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Highlights
  • Honor Win 2 could debut in October, according to a new leak
  • Honor Win 2 is tipped to include a built in cooling fan
  • Honor may offer a display with a 185Hz refresh rate
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Honour could launch the Win 2 series later this year, according to a fresh leak that hints at an earlier arrival for the company's next performance-focused flagship lineup. The latest update also outlines the expected launch timeline for several upcoming Android flagships from rival brands. Previous reports have suggested that the Honour Win 2 series will bring major hardware upgrades, including Qualcomm's next-generation flagship chipset, a large battery and a new cooling solution.

Honor Win 2 May Arrive Early With 2nm Snapdragon Chip

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed in a Weibo post that the Honor Win 2 series is currently on track for an October launch. Notably, the existing Honor Win launched in China in December 2025 alongside the Honor Win RT with 10,100mAh batteries.

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Previous leaks indicate that Honor could equip the Win 2 series with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset, making it one of the early devices to adopt the company's upcoming 2nm flagship platform. The phones are also expected to include a built in cooling fan that could help keep temperatures under control during extended gaming sessions and other demanding workloads.

The Honor Win 2 lineup is further tipped to feature a 10,000mAh battery and a 6.89-inch OLED display with 2K+ resolution and a 185Hz refresh rate. Reports also suggest that the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 variant may debut as the Honor Win 2 Pro Max, while the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 version could arrive as the Honor Win 2 Pro. The use of newer components may also push pricing above that of the original Honor Win series.

The same tipster also claims that the Vivo X500 series and the iQOO 16 have received network access certification, suggesting that both lineups are nearing launch. According to the tipster, the Vivo X500 is expected to debut in late September as the first smartphone powered by MediaTek's upcoming 2nm Dimensity chipset. Meanwhile, the iQOO 16 is also said to be aiming for a late September launch and could become the first handset in the brand's numbered series to feature Qualcomm's 2nm Snapdragon SoC. The OnePlus 16 is likewise tipped to debut in October.

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Further reading: Honor, Honor Win 2, Honor Win 2 Pro Max, Honor Win 2 Pro, Vivo X500, iQOO 16, OnePlus 16
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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