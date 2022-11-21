Technology News
Vivo Y02 Design Suggested via Leaked Promo Image, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report

Vivo Y02 is said to cost Rs. 8,999 for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 21 November 2022 17:32 IST
Vivo Y02 Design Suggested via Leaked Promo Image, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo Y02 appears to offer similar specifications to its predecessor the Vivo Y01 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo Y02 could be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
  • It is said to have 8-megapixel main camera, 5-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Vivo Y02 may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support

Vivo Y02 is believed to be in the works and is likely to launch by the end of November. A supposed promo image of this smartphone has been leaked that suggests its design. The handset appears to sport a waterdrop-style notch and a thick bezel at the bottom of the display. The Y02 is likely to feature an altered camera module design in comparison to the Vivo Y01 and Vivo Y02s. Furthermore, this Vivo handset has been tipped to pack a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC.

According to a Pricebaba report, in collaboration with tipster Paras Guglani (Twitter: @passionategeekz), the Vivo Y02 could sport a waterdrop-style notch and a thick bottom bezel on the display. The handset appears to have a single circular camera module housing the image sensor and LED.

Vivo Y02 price in India, availability (rumoured)

The Vivo Y02 is believed to launch in India by the end of November and could be priced at Rs. 8,499. It is expected to come in Cosmic Gray and Orchid Blue colours. Vivo is yet to confirm the official launch date of this smartphone.

Vivo Y02 specifications (rumoured)

It is said to feature a 6.51-inch LCD IPS display with an HD+ resolution. A recent report suggests that this Vivo smartphone may come with Eye Protection Mode for reduced harmful Blue Light emissions. The Vivo Y02 could be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

The Vivo Y02 may feature an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel front snapper. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. This handset is likely to run on Android 12 Go Edition-based Fun Funtouch OS 12.

Vivo had launched the Vivo Y01 in India earlier this year in May. It also comes with a sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant priced at Rs. 8,499. This handset gets a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo Full View Display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. There is also an 8-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
