Technology News
loading

Vivo Y02 Design Renders Revealed; Launch Date, Specifications Tipped: Report

Vivo Y02 is said to feature a 5,000mAh battery and 3GB of RAM.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 25 November 2022 12:49 IST
Vivo Y02 Design Renders Revealed; Launch Date, Specifications Tipped: Report

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Vivo Y02 seems to get a waterdrop-style notch, narrow bezels with a thick chin

Highlights
  • Vivo Y02 is said to get a single 8-megapixel rear camera, LED flash
  • It could be launched in India priced at Rs. 8,499
  • The Vivo Y02 could be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC

Vivo Y02 is expected to soon break cover, however, Vivo has remained tight-lipped regarding this upcoming smartphone. Supposed renders of this smartphone have now surfaced suggesting a detailed look at its design. It is believed to be a successor to the Vivo Y01 and follows a similar design language. The Y02 is depicted to feature a waterdrop-style notch. It is said to get narrow bezels with a thick chin at the bottom. In addition, a notable tipster has hinted that this smartphone may soon launch in global markets.

According to a MySmartPrice report in collaboration with tipster Paras Guglani (Twitter: @passionategeekz), the Vivo Y02 will debut in the global markets on November 28. There is no official word from Vivo, however, it is expected to launch in India during the first week of December.

This report also includes alleged design renders of the Vivo Y02. It appears to get a waterdrop-style notch on the front with narrow bezels and a thick chin. The rectangular camera module on the back is depicted to house a circular cutout. It is said to come with a single rear camera and LED flash.

The Vivo Y02 is said to come with a plastic back panel and frame. It is depicted sporting volume rockers and a power button on the right edge of the handset. The tipster also suggests that the handset might arrive with 3GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery.

These alleged design renders appear to be similar to the recently leaked Vivo Y02 promo image. It also mentions that this smartphone may feature a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD IPS screen. Under the hood, this Vivo smartphone might pack a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. It could get an 8-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. This handset could be priced at Rs. 8,499 in India.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y02, Vivo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
iPhone 15 Pro Series Could Feature Solid-State Buttons, Hints Apple Supplier: Report
The Callisto Protocol PC System Requirements Announced
Featured video of the day
Download All Your Twitter Data

Related Stories

Vivo Y02 Design Renders Revealed; Launch Date, Specifications Tipped: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Madras HC Blocks TV Cable, Internet Streaming of FIFA World Cup Matches
  2. Reliance Jio 5G Services Begin Across 33 District Headquarters in Gujarat
  3. Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2022: Top Offers You Shouldn't Miss
  4. Black Friday 2022: How to Grab Deals From India
  5. Realme 10 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on December 8
  6. Jio Launches Platfom Short Video App for Creators: Details
  7. Polkadot Encourages Community to Fight Scams for Bounty, Details Here
  8. Apple Supplier Hints at Solid-State Buttons on Upcoming iPhones: Report
  9. Best Earphones, Headphones for Every Budget
  10. Noise Air Buds 2 With 13mm Drivers Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Says Twitter Blue With Gold, Grey, Blue Check Marks to Relaunch December 2
  2. Reliance Jio 5G Rollout Completed Across 33 District Headquarters in Gujarat, Telco Says
  3. Polkadot Encourages Community to Fight Scams for Bounty, Details Here
  4. Oxford Word Of The Year Has 3 Contenders: Here's What They Are And Mean
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Record Dips on Black Friday Despite Positive Mid-Week Spell
  6. Jio, Rolling Stone India Partner to Launch Platfom Short Video App for Creators: All Details
  7. The Callisto Protocol PC System Requirements Announced
  8. Vivo Y02 Design Renders Revealed; Launch Date, Specifications Tipped: Report
  9. iPhone 15 Pro Series Could Feature Solid-State Buttons, Hints Apple Supplier: Report
  10. iPhone Production Said to See 30 Percent Slump After Disruption at Foxconn Plant in China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.