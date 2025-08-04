Technology News
Vivo Y04s Launched With 6.74-Inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y04s has been unveiled in Indonesia. The phone sports a 6.74-inch LCD touchscreen with HD+ resolution and 570 nits of peak brightness.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 August 2025 15:21 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y04s has a 5-megapixel selfie camera, housed in a water drop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Vivo Y04s sports a 6.74-inch display
  • Vivo Y04s supports 15W FlashCharge
  • The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup
Vivo Y04s has been unveiled in Indonesia by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. The budget handset sports an LCD touchscreen, which has an adaptive refresh rate, up to 570 nits of peak brightness, and 70 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut. It features an octa-core Unisoc chipset and runs on Android 14 out of the box. The new Vivo Y04s comes in two colour options and a single storage variant. The company has yet to reveal whether the phone will launch in other markets, including India.

Vivo Y04s Price, Availability

Vivo Y04s has been priced at IDR 13,99,000 (roughly Rs. 7,480) in Indonesia. The company offers the phone in a single storage variant., and two colour options: Crystal Purple and Jade Green. The smartphone is on sale in Indonesia via the official Vivo store, Akulaku, Shopee, BliBli, and TikTok's online store.

Vivo Y04s Specifications and Features

The new Vivo Y04s is a dual-SIM handset that sports a 6.74-inch LCD touchscreen with HD+ (1,600×720 pixels) resolution, a refresh rate that ranges between 60Hz to 90Hz, 570 nits of peak brightness, and 260 ppi pixel density. The display also offers a 70 percent colour gamut and colour saturation level. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 chip, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Vivo's new handset features 64GB of eMMC5.1 onboard storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). The company said that the back panel of the handset has a Crystalline Matte design.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y04s features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary shooter and a QVGA secondary lens, along with an LED flash. At the front, it gets a 5-megapixel selfie camera, housed inside a water drop-style notch. The cameras support Night, Portrait, Panorama, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse modes.

The Vivo Y04s comes with a suite of onboard sensors, such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. For connectivity, it gets 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C port, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, and Galileo.

You get a 6,000mAh battery with 15W FlashCharge support on the Vivo Y04s. There is also a fingerprint scanner for security. It runs on FuntouchOS 14, based on Android 14, out of the box. It measures 167.30 × 76.95 × 8.19, and weighs about 202g.

Vivo Y04s

Vivo Y04s

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Unisoc T612
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + QVGA
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6,000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1,600x720 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Vivo Y04s, Vivo Y04s launch, Vivo Y04s price, Vivo Y04s specifications
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Vivo Y04s Launched With 6.74-Inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
