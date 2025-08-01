Vivo V60 5G is confirmed to launch in India soon as a sequel to Vivo V50. While we wait for the formal reveal, the new Vivo V series smartphone has received certification from Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website. The listing does not hint at any key specifications of the phone, but it does suggest 5G connectivity. The Vivo V60 is confirmed to ship with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It will be unveiled in India in three colour options.

The unannounced Vivo V60 was spotted on the NBTC website with model number V2511 and certification number B38513-25. The listing shows that the smartphone supports GSM, WCDMA, LTE, and NR networks, suggesting 5G connectivity. The NBTC listing also hints that the phone is manufactured in China.

Vivo V60

Photo Credit: NBTC

The Vivo V60, identified by model number V2511, already appeared on platforms like SRIM, TRDA, and TUV. Its recent appearance on Thailand's NBTC certification site further signals that the global launch could be just around the corner.

Vivo V60 Specifications

The Vivo V60 is confirmed to launch in India on August 12 at 12pm IST. It will be available in Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlit Blue colours in the country. It will have a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC under the hood.

The Vivo V50 successor is confirmed to feature a 6,500mAh battery. It is teased to come with a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with support for 10x zoom. The upcoming handset will run on Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15. It will have IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

As per past leaks, the Vivo V60 will be priced between Rs. 37,000 and Rs. 40,000 in the country. It is rumoured to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The handset could support 90W fast charging. It is tipped to come with stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Vivo V60 may share similar specifications and design features with the Vivo S30, which debuted in China in May.