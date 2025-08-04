Technology News
English Edition

Vivo Y400 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery

Vivo Y400 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 August 2025 12:18 IST
Vivo Y400 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y400 5G is claimed to meet the IP68+IP69 water and dust resistance ratings

Highlights
  • Vivo Y400 5G sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz Full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • The handset ships with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15
  • The Vivo Y400 5G has an in-display fingerprint sensor
Advertisement

Vivo Y400 5G was launched in India on Monday, and the company's latest smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset from Qualcomm. It also has a 6,000mAh battery which supports 90W wired fast charging. Vivo says the handset has IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. For optics, the handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It has an AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone joins the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G, which was unveiled in the country in June.

Vivo Y400 5G Price in India, Availability

Vivo Y400 5G price in India starts at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 23,999. The phone is sold in Glam White and Olive Green colour options. It will go on sale in the country starting August 7 via the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, Amazon and select offline retail stores.

Customers who pre-book the Vivo Y400 5G can use SBI, DBS Bank, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, Bobcard, and Federal Bank cards to avail of a cashback of up to 10 percent. Vivo is also offering a 10-month EMI offer, with zero down payment.

Vivo Y400 5G Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y400 5G is a dual SIM (Nano+Nano) handset running Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y400 5G comes with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back, and a 32-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo Y400 5G is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. It is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset is claimed to meet IP68+IP69 water and dust resistance ratings.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y400 include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, OTG and a USB Type-C port. The Olive Green variant of the Vivo Y400 5G measures 162.29×75.31×7.90mm and weighs 197g. The Glam White version has a 7.99mm profile and weighs 198g.

Vivo Y400 5G

Vivo Y400 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo Y400 5G, Vivo Y400 5G Price in India, Vivo Y400 5G India Launch, Vivo Y400 5G Features, Vivo Y400 5G Series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 Brings Discounts on Bluetooth Speakers From Sony, Sonos, JBL, Bose and More

Related Stories

Vivo Y400 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y400 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC: Check Price
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Top Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh
  3. Top Bluetooth Speaker Deals During Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Reportedly Developing a ChatGPT-Style Answer Engine
  2. Nintendo Hikes Price of Original Switch in the US, Switch 2 Price Remains Unchanged
  3. Vivo Y400 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery
  4. iPhone 17 Pro Tipped to Feature L-Shaped Steel-Enclosed Battery With Different Designs for China, US Markets
  5. China Launches PRSS-01 to Elevate Pakistan’s Space and Disaster Response
  6. Mysterious Planet Nine May Still Lurk in the Outer Solar System
  7. SpaceX, NASA Delay Crew-11 Launch Due to Thick Clouds over Kennedy Space Center
  8. Arabia Kadali OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Telugu Web Series Online?
  9. Perfect Match Season 3 Now Streaming On Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About This Dating Reality Show
  10. Sattamum Needhiyum Streaming Now on Zee5: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »