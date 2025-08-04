Vivo Y400 5G was launched in India on Monday, and the company's latest smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset from Qualcomm. It also has a 6,000mAh battery which supports 90W wired fast charging. Vivo says the handset has IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. For optics, the handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It has an AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone joins the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G, which was unveiled in the country in June.

Vivo Y400 5G Price in India, Availability

Vivo Y400 5G price in India starts at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 23,999. The phone is sold in Glam White and Olive Green colour options. It will go on sale in the country starting August 7 via the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, Amazon and select offline retail stores.

Customers who pre-book the Vivo Y400 5G can use SBI, DBS Bank, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, Bobcard, and Federal Bank cards to avail of a cashback of up to 10 percent. Vivo is also offering a 10-month EMI offer, with zero down payment.

Vivo Y400 5G Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y400 5G is a dual SIM (Nano+Nano) handset running Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y400 5G comes with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back, and a 32-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo Y400 5G is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. It is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset is claimed to meet IP68+IP69 water and dust resistance ratings.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y400 include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, OTG and a USB Type-C port. The Olive Green variant of the Vivo Y400 5G measures 162.29×75.31×7.90mm and weighs 197g. The Glam White version has a 7.99mm profile and weighs 198g.