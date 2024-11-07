Technology News
Vivo Y19s Price, Availability Announced; Comes With 5,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera

Vivo Y19s sports a 6.68-inch 90Hz HD+ LCD screen.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 November 2024 12:33 IST
Vivo Y19s Price, Availability Announced; Comes With 5,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y19s is available in Glacier Blue, Glossy Black, and Pearl Silver

Highlights
  • Vivo Y19s has an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance
  • The phone ships with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14
  • The Vivo Y19s carries a 5-megapixel selfie shooter
Vivo Y19s was globally unveiled in October. However, at the time, the company did not reveal the pricing details of the handset. Now, Vivo has announced the price alongside the RAM and storage configurations of the smartphone. The phone has been listed on one of the brand's regional websites. It features a 6.68-inch 90Hz HD+ LCD screen, a Unisoc T612 chipset, a 50-megapixel main camera, and a 5,500mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. Notably, an India launch of the budget handset has yet to be confirmed.

Vivo Y19s Price

Vivo Y19s price in Thailand starts at THB 3,999 (roughly Rs. 9,800) for the 4GB + 64GB option. Meanwhile, the 4GB + 128GB and the 6GB + 128GB variants are priced at THB 4,399 (roughly Rs. 10,800) and THB 4,999 (roughly Rs. 12,300), respectively. They are currently available for purchase in the country via the Vivo Thailand e-store.

The Vivo Y19s is offered in three colour options — Glacier Blue, Glossy Black, and Pearl Silver.

Vivo Y19s Features, Specifications

The Vivo Y19s comes with a 6.68-inch HD+ (720 x 1,608 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 264ppi pixel density. It is backed by a 12nm octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y19s gets a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 0.08-megapixel depth sensor with an f/3.0 aperture. The front camera carries a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo Y19s houses a 5,500mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging. For security, it is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone has an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance alongside 5-star SGS drop resistance and MIL-STD 810H military-grade certifications. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The handset measures 165.75 x 76.10 x 8.10mm in size and weighs 198g.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.68-inch
Processor Unisoc T612
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1608 pixels
