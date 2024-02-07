Vivo Y200e 5G may make an appearance soon. The handset has been spotted on certification sites suggesting that the company is working on it. The phone is expected to join the Vivo Y200 5G, which was launched in India in October 2023. The vanilla Y200 came with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC and a 4,800mAh battery with wired fast charging support. Ahead of any official announcements, the design and key details of the Vivo Y200e 5G have surfaced online.

A 91Mobiles report claimed that the Vivo Y200e 5G was listed on Google Play Console with the model number V2327. The phone is said to get an octa-core chipset bearing the model number SM4450, which points to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. It is tipped to be paired with an Adreno 613 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The handset is also likely to ship with Android 14-based UI.

The report states that the design of the purported Vivo Y200e 5G was also listed online. The phone is seen in a blue colourway, but it is expected to be available in a few more colour options. The design resembles that of the Vivo Y200 5G. A triple rear camera system of the handset is placed in three separate circular units vertically alongside an LED flash unit. The rectangular camera module in the top left corner of the textured back panel is similar to the older model, but the new phone may not have the Aura Light feature. The display appears to have thick bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top to house the front camera. The power button and volume rockers are seen on the right edge.

Notably, the Vivo Y200 5G comes with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display and ships with Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. The dual rear camera of the handset includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside a 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera carries a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Vivo Y200 5G at launch was priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. It is offered in Desert Gold and Jungle Green colour options. Recently, the company introduced a new 8GB + 256GB variant of the handset that's priced at Rs. 23,999.

