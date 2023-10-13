Google Pixel 8 Pro Tops DxOMark Display Test Ranking

Google Pixel 8 was launched earlier this month along with Pixel 8 Pro. The smartphones come with dual-SIM support and run on Android 14 out-of-the-box. The Pro variant of the Pixel 8 series houses a 6.7-inch Quad-HD (1,344x2,992 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has also recently performed well on DxOMark's display rankings, securing the top position. From its smooth touch to its viewing experience, the Pixel 8 Pro has scored high in all departments on the ranking website.

A now-removed report from PhoneArena (via Gizmochina) cited Google Pixel 8 Pro's top position in the DxOMark's display ranking. As per the official website of the rankings, the smartphone offers good screen readability in all environments, with pleasant screen colour and solid HDR video experience. The Pixel 8 Pro has also been appreciated for its smooth web browsing and quality sound from built-in speakers. The website also mentioned one con of the latest smartphone, which includes limited audio zoom performance.

The smartphone has secured a top display score of 164, while the audio score is 142. The Pixel 8 Pro was launched on October 4, and it went on sale in India on October 12. It is priced at Rs. 1,06,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model, available in Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain colour options.

It runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box and features a 6.7-inch Quad-HD (1344x2992 pixels) resolution. It is powered by Google's nona-core Tensor G3 SoC and the Titan M2 security chip. The Pixel 8 Pro packs a 5,050mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging.

For optics, the Pixel 8 Pro houses a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Samsung GN2 sensor with an f/1.68 aperture, along with a 64-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. There is a third 48-megapixel telephoto camera with a Samsung GM5 sensor. For selfies, the smartphone gets an 11-megapixel camera.

