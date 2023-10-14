Google Pixel 8 series, which includes Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, was launched earlier this month on October 4. The smartphones from the tech giant are powered by a Tensor G3 chip and run on Android 14 out-of-the-box. The Pro variant has recently secured the top rank in the DxOMark display test ranking. It was recently tested for its durability, and the Pixel 8 Pro seems to have performed better than most of its contemporaries, including the recently launched iPhone 15 Pro Max.

YouTuber Jack, popularly known by his channel name JerryRigEverything, has recently tested the Pixel 8 Pro for its durability. The smartphone was tested for seven years worth of damage. As per his claims, the flagship model presents the brightest screen ever made by Google, protected by a Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The power and volume button of the smartphone, which is made from recycled aluminium, can be removed easily with the help of a knife. The side panels of the Pixel 8 Pro visibly got some damage with knife scratches.

The YouTuber then put the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pixel 8 Pro together to show how the two smartphones differ when it comes to rear magnetic charging abilities. The Google smartphone also gets an infrared thermometer placed next to the LED flashlight. It can test the temperature of a body which is located within a radius of 2 inches and doesn't work for humans.

When put to fire test, the smartphone got a permanent burn mark after 17 seconds of getting in touch with the flame. However, despite damage to the screen, the fingerprint scanner of the smartphone worked the same. In the bend test, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max completely failed, the Pixel 8 Pro performed well in the structural strength show, with no cracks or fractures.

To recall specifications, the Pixel 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch Quad-HD (1,344x2,992 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a 5,050mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging.

