Technology News

Google Pixel 8 Pro Survives Durability Test, Fares Better Than iPhone 15 Pro Max

Pixel 8 Pro launched earlier this month and costs Rs. 106,999 in India.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 14 October 2023 14:02 IST
Google Pixel 8 Pro Survives Durability Test, Fares Better Than iPhone 15 Pro Max

Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 8 Pro gets the brightest screen ever made by Google, protected by a Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Highlights
  • YouTuber Jack recently tested the Pixel 8 Pro for its durability
  • The smartphone gets an infrared thermometer next to the LED flashlight
  • Pixel 8 Pro performed well in the structural strength show
Advertisement

Google Pixel 8 series, which includes Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, was launched earlier this month on October 4. The smartphones from the tech giant are powered by a Tensor G3 chip and run on Android 14 out-of-the-box. The Pro variant has recently secured the top rank in the DxOMark display test ranking. It was recently tested for its durability, and the Pixel 8 Pro seems to have performed better than most of its contemporaries, including the recently launched iPhone 15 Pro Max. 

YouTuber Jack, popularly known by his channel name JerryRigEverything, has recently tested the Pixel 8 Pro for its durability. The smartphone was tested for seven years worth of damage. As per his claims, the flagship model presents the brightest screen ever made by Google, protected by a Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The power and volume button of the smartphone, which is made from recycled aluminium, can be removed easily with the help of a knife. The side panels of the Pixel 8 Pro visibly got some damage with knife scratches. 

The YouTuber then put the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pixel 8 Pro together to show how the two smartphones differ when it comes to rear magnetic charging abilities. The Google smartphone also gets an infrared thermometer placed next to the LED flashlight. It can test the temperature of a body which is located within a radius of 2 inches and doesn't work for humans. 

When put to fire test, the smartphone got a permanent burn mark after 17 seconds of getting in touch with the flame. However, despite damage to the screen, the fingerprint scanner of the smartphone worked the same. In the bend test, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max completely failed, the Pixel 8 Pro performed well in the structural strength show, with no cracks or fractures. 

To recall specifications, the Pixel 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch Quad-HD (1,344x2,992 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a 5,050mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Durability Test
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Vivo Y200 5G Launch Timeline, Specifications Teased; Could Debut by October End

Related Stories

Google Pixel 8 Pro Survives Durability Test, Fares Better Than iPhone 15 Pro Max
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BGMI 2.8 Update Is Now Live: Zombies Edge Mode, Hoverboard, More
  2. Vivo Y200 5G Launch Timeline, Specifications Teased; Could Debut Soon
  3. India vs Pakistan World Cup Match Today: How to Watch Livestream
  4. Jio Bharat B1 4G With 2.4-Inch Display, Keypad Debuts in India at This Price
  5. MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Tipped to Run Faster Than Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  6. Google Pixel 8 Series Goes on Sale for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  7. WhatsApp Finally Rolling Out This New Design to Beta Testers on Android
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Be Unveiled Early Next Year
  9. Spotify Applies These Restrictions When Listening to Music on Free Plan
  10. EA Sports FC 24 Review: FIFA’s Promised Rebirth Remains a Rehash
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8 Pro Survives Durability Test, Fares Better Than iPhone 15 Pro Max
  2. Vivo Y200 5G Launch Timeline, Specifications Teased; Could Debut by October End
  3. India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup Match Today: How to Watch Livestream, Broadcast Channels and More
  4. Google Pixel 8 Pro Tops DxOMark Display Test Ranking
  5. iPhone 16 Pro Models to Get New Ultrawide Camera, Snapdragon X75 Modem, Wi-Fi 7: Report
  6. India Will Not Impose Licensing Requirement on Imports of Laptops and Computers
  7. Top Deals on OnePlus, iQoo, and Realme Smartphones During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  8. Spotify Applies New Restrictions When Users Listen to Music on Free Plan in India
  9. MediaTek Dimensity 9300 CPU Clock Speeds Leaked, Said to Be Faster Than Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Launch Early Next Year; Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ May Get Deca-Core Exynos SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »