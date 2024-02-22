Vivo Y200e 5G was launched in India on Thursday, February 22. The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera unit and is offered in a vegan leather option, alongside another variant with a textured plastic panel. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core Qualcomm chipset and supports wired fast charging. The phone runs on an Android 14-based OS out-of-the-box and is offered in two RAM and storage configurations. The newly launched handset is currently available for pre-orders. It joins the Vivo Y200 5G in the lineup, which was introduced in October 2023.

Vivo Y200e 5G price in India, availability

The Vivo Y200e 5G price in India starts at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 20,999. It is available in a Black Diamond colourway, which features a textured plastic rear panel, and a Saffron Delight shade that comes in a vegan leather finish.

On the Vivo India website, the Vivo Y200e 5G is currently available for pre-order. HDFC and ICICI Bank credit and debit card holders are eligible for an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 on full or EMI transactions between February 22 and February 29. Select bank customers may also be eligible for no-cost EMI for up to six months.

Although the company has not yet confirmed the sale date of the phone, the Flipkart listing of the product suggests that it will be on sale starting March 1.

Vivo Y200e 5G specifications, features

The Vivo Y200e 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800nits of peak brightness level. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to an additional 8GB, while the storage can be extended to up to 1TB via microSD card. The phone ships with Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14.

For optics, the Vivo Y200e 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera, housed within a centred hole-punch slot at the top of the display, has a 16-megapixel sensor.

Vivo packs a 5,000mAh battery into the Vivo Y200e 5G with support for 44W wired fast charging. The phone also supports 5G, 4G, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C connectivity. It comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

