Vivo has silently unveiled the Vivo V30 in select global markets. The latest V-series smartphone by the Chinese smartphone brand comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The Vivo V30 features a 3D curved AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and flaunts a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone appears to be a rebranded Vivo S18. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The Vivo V30 is confirmed to debut in more than 30 markets including India soon.

Pricing for the Vivo V30 wasn't announced at the time of writing. Vivo has confirmed (via GSMArena) that the handset will be launched in 30 markets including India, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and the UAE soon. The Vivo V30 series is scheduled to debut in Mexico on February 8.

The Vivo V30 will be offered in Bloom White, Lush Green, Noble Black, and Waving Aqua colourways.

Vivo V30 specifications

Vivo V30 runs on Android 14 with FuntouchOS 14 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD (1,260x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The 3D curved display has HDR10+ support and is claimed to deliver 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut and up to 2800 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the handset has a 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC with Adreno 720 GPU. It will be offered in 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB RAM and storage configurations.

For optics, the Vivo V30 has a triple aura light rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50E sensor with support for OIS (optical image stabilisation), a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a portrait sensor. At the front, it has a 50-megapixel camera with autofocus for selfies.

The Vivo V30 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging and measures 7.5mm in thickness.

