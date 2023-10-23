Technology News
Vivo Y200 With Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y200 has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 October 2023 14:37 IST
Vivo Y200 With Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y200 is offered in Jungle Green and Desert Gold colours

Highlights
  • Vivo Y200 runs Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13
  • It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • Vivo Y200 packs a dual rear camera setup
Vivo Y200 was launched in India on Monday, October 23 as the latest 5G handset by the Chinese smartphone brand. It runs on Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. With the extended RAM feature, the Vivo Y200 can use unused portions of the storage as additional memory for improved performance. It comes in two colour options and sports an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo Y200 sports a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit and is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The handset succeeds Vivo Y100 which debuted in February. The Vivo Y200 will compete with the likes of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Samsung Galaxy M34, and Redmi Note 12 5G in the Indian market.

Vivo Y200 price in India, availability

The Vivo Y200 is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs, 24,999. The newly launched handset is offered in Jungle Green and Desert Gold colours. It is currently up for sale through Vivo's India e-store, e-commerce site Flipkart, and Amazon as well as select retail stores.

Vivo is offering cashback for purchases made using SBI, IndusInd, IDFC First, and Yes Bank cards. Further, there are 24 months of no-cost EMI options as well.

For comparison, Vivo launched the Vivo Y100 in India with a price tag of Rs. 23,999. The company recently slashed its price by Rs. 2,000.

Vivo Y200 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y200 runs Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10+ support, 394 ppi of pixel density, and a peak brightness level of 900 nits. The curved display has a centrally placed notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, the handset is powered by a 6nm Snapdragon 4 Gen SoC with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 8GB of extended RAM.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y200 packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) f/1.79 lens, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 lens. At the front, it houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. The camera setup supports different photography modes including night mode, panorama, time-lapse video, dual view, portrait, and slow motion along with others. It comes with 256GB of UFS2.2 storage as well.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y200 include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, and USB 2.0. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, motor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. The handset has an IP54 rate built for dust and water resistance as well.

The Vivo Y200 is backed by a 4,800mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, it measures 162.35x74.85x7.69mm and weighs around 190 grams.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4800 mAhmAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
