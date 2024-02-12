Vivo V30 Pro is expected to launch soon. While its launch date remains under wraps, a recent Geekbench listing has given us a glimpse at the key specifications of the unannounced Vivo V-series phone. The listing suggests MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC on the handset. It appears that the Vivo V30 Pro will come with 12GB of RAM and Android 14 operating system. The Vivo V30 Pro is expected to debut as a rebranded version of the Vivo S18 Pro that went official in China in December last year.

An upcoming Vivo handset has turned up on the Geekbench website with the model number V2319. As per the listing, believed to be that of the Vivo V30 Pro, the phone has a chipset codenamed ‘k6895v1_64'. The chipset has a tri-cluster architecture with a prime CPU core clocked at 3.10GHz, three cores capped at 3.00GHz and four cores with 2.00GHz speed. This CPU frequency is associated with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. The listing further shows 11.16GB of memory. This could translate to 12GB RAM on paper. The benchmark listing suggests Android 14 on the handset.

Further, the listing shows that the Vivo V30 Pro has received a single-core score of 1,045 points and a multi-core score of 3,637 points.

The Vivo V30 Pro is expected to come as a rebranded version of the Vivo S18 Pro. The latter was launched in China in December last year with a starting price tag of CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 37,700) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version.

The Vivo S18 Pro has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,260x2,800 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 2,800 nits. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC. It features a triple rear camera setup, comprising two 50-megapixel main cameras and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, it has a 50-megapixel camera at the front. It has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging.

