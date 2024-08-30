Vivo Y300 Pro 5G Live Images Surface Online Ahead of September 5 Launch

Vivo Y300 Pro 5G is confirmed to launch in China on September 5. Earlier reports have suggested some expected specifications of the phone. The design of the handset has already been revealed by the company along with a key features, and colour options. Now, a tipster has leaked alleged live images of the upcoming smartphone. The images suggest some of the design elements more clearly. Notably, the upcoming Vivo Y300 Pro is expected to succeed the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G.

Vivo Y300 Pro 5G Design

The Vivo Y300 Pro 5G appears in a green colourway in leaked live images shared in a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). The phone is seen with a large, centred, slightly raised, circular rear camera module. A golden ring is seen bordering this island.

Vivo Y300 Pro 5G leaked live images

Photo Credit: Weibo/Digital Chat Station

An LED flash unit, alongside two camera slots, is placed within the aforementioned module. The right edge of the handset appears with a volume rocker and a power button. The micro-curved display is seen with a centred hole-punch front camera slot and very slim, uniform bezels. A marking on the screen suggests that the phone will likely carry an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The official microsite of the Vivo Y300 Pro 5G teases the phone in four colour options. The shades, although not confirmed, seem to be black, green, white, and titanium.

Vivo Y300 Pro 5G Features

According to the same microsite, the Vivo Y300 Pro 5G will feature a micro quad-curved display. It will pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. The handset is confirmed to measure 7.69mm in thickness.

The Vivo Y300 Pro 5G is tipped to get a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone may reportedly sport a 50-megapixel main camera and a 32-megapixel front camera sensor. It could arrive with an SGS-backed anti-drop certification as well.

