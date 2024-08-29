Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro vs OnePlus Open: Which One Should You Get?

Extreme performance or value? Which book-style foldable will you choose—Vivo X Fold 3 Pro or OnePlus Open?

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 August 2024 19:22 IST
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro vs OnePlus Open: Which One Should You Get?

Both of the these foldables sit at extreme ends of the segment in India

Highlights
  • Vivo’s X Fold 3 Pro offers better performance and battery life
  • The OnePlus Open's compact design is good for one-handed usage
  • OnePlus offers a superior software experience with OxygenOS
Advertisement

Despite arriving rather late to the foldable party last year, OnePlus managed to make some waves when it announced its first foldable ever at a global launch event held in India. It was relatively slim and light when folded, but it also packed an excellent camera system (which was unheard of on foldable devices). Given that Samsung was still attempting to make its Galaxy Z Fold 5 thinner (it still appeared chunky), the Open was a very easy win for OnePlus. Add to this its lower launch price tag of Rs. 1,39,999 with a smooth and near flawless OxygenOS, and we ended up with an easy recommendation for those looking for a good balance of features at a palatable price tag.

Several months later, BBK sibling Vivo also decided to bring an existing model (previously launched in China) to India. With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 on the horizon, Vivo's approach for its first foldable in India was a bit extreme in terms of design and price tag. Despite some flaws, the phone still managed to deliver the goods, and it did so quite well, as mentioned in my review.

vivo xfold3pro vs oneplus open design gadgets 360 VivoXFold3Pro Vivo OnePlusOpen OnePlus

The OnePlus Open's vegan leather rear panel sure adds some character to its design apart from grip

 

When every millimetre counts

While OnePlus did raise the bar at launch, Vivo was quick to steal its crown when it came to design. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is slimmer (both open and folded) than the Open, but it's also lighter. I also prefer its slightly tapered corners versus the Open's sharp corners that poke into my palm when folded. It is, indeed, all about margins with the X Fold 3 Pro, and you can tell this by how incredibly delicate it looks when unfolded. Vivo even went to the extremes of curving one side of its cover screen display and the opposing rear panel so it does not feel as boxy as flat displays do (e.g. OnePlus and Samsung).

vivo xfold3pro vs oneplus alert slider gadgets 360 VivoXFold3Pro Vivo OnePlusOpen OnePlus

Both foldables offer alert sliders, but OnePlus has a three-stage one that is a lot easier to use because of its design

 

Despite taking extreme measures, the OnePlus Open comes out on top when it comes to one-handed usage. It's not as slim as the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, but its shorter cover display makes it more comfortable for one-handed use. Despite having a slightly narrower cover display (and folded design), the Vivo is quite tall and needs two hands to get things done. However, it is wide enough for doing anything and everything one would on a regular phone.

vivo xfold3pro vs oneplus open cover displays gadgets 360 VivoXFold3Pro Vivo OnePlusOpen OnePlus

The Open's display is compact, while the X Fold 3 Pro's is taller

 

The main reason I was never confident while using the Vivo is down to its slippery glass design. The OnePlus Open (both in standard and Apex Edition models) has a grippy vegan leather rear panel, which gave me some added confidence while holding it.

Despite their similar book-style form factors, both models do feel quite different once you open up their main folding displays.

The OnePlus Open's 7.82-inch inner display has a squarish aspect ratio, which is mainly useful when opening apps side-by-side. Vivo's rectangular 8.03-inch display, thanks to its sheer size, handles both productivity and entertainment tasks well.

vivo xfold3pro vs oneplus multitasking gadgets 360 VivoXFold3Pro Vivo OnePlusOpen OnePlus

The software on both foldables can handle four apps at a time

 

Software matters

However, it's not picture-perfect for Vivo in the software department. OnePlus surprisingly got everything from app scaling to its Open Canvas multi-tasking software right with Oxygen OS. This was impressive, given that it was the brand's first foldable at launch. Everything from apps to games works perfectly fine and works well even when transitioning between displays.

Vivo, on the other hand, surprisingly came up short on execution. While I absolutely love the Desktop AOD mode on the Vivo, I noticed that apps did not stretch to fit the display when holding the foldable horizontally. This results in a black bar that plagues a majority of third-party apps, including many Google apps. With nearly a centimetre lost on the left side of the display because of this optimisation issue (which Vivo has yet to figure out), the software does feel quite unfinished even if it packs in many more software and hardware features over the Open. However, neither of these phones can stand up to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold when it comes to AI tricks. Both OnePlus and Vivo are still a whole year behind Samsung and Google when it comes to integrating AI deep into their devices.

vivo xfold3pro vs oneplus software issue gadgets 360 VivoXFold3Pro Vivo OnePlusOpen OnePlus

Months after launch, Vivo (right) has yet to figure out how to get rid of the black bar on the left, which eats into the space available on its large display

 

Neither foldable is slow in terms of performance. However, Vivo offers the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while OnePlus's processor is a bit older, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Both phones offer 16GB of RAM and, so you will never face a hiccup when browsing through their respective skinned operating systems. One detail to note is that Vivo handles heat better, whether gaming, outdoor, or even camera. This is a bit surprising as it's the thinner one of the two.

Benchmarks Vivo X Fold 3 Pro (Cover/Main) OnePlus Open (Cover/Main)
AnTuTu v10 20,51,650 / 20,63,526 13,05,500 / 12,64,480
PCMark Work 3.0 14,489 / 14,251 10,276 / 10,521
Geekbench V6 Single 2,143 / 2,167 1,426 / 1,056
Geekbench V6 Multi 6,562 / 6,800 4,096 / 4,114
GFXB T-rex 120 / 120 60 / 60
GFXB Manhattan 3.1 120 / 105 60 / 60
GFXB Car Chase 102 / 67 60 / 46
3DM Slingshot Extreme OpenGL Maxed Out / Maxed Out Maxed Out / Maxed Out
3DM Slingshot Maxed Out / Maxed Out Maxed Out / Maxed Out
3DM Wild Life Maxed Out / Maxed Out Maxed Out / Maxed Out
3DM Wild Life Unlimited 17,985 / 18,721 13,913 / 13,731

 

vivo xfold3pro vs oneplus fingerprint reader gadgets 360 VivoXFold3Pro Vivo OnePlusOpen OnePlus

Vivo's X Fold 3 Pro is currently the only foldable in India to offer not one but two in-display fingerprint readers

 

It's always about the cameras

As with every smartphone (foldable or not) available today, a lot depends on its camera performance. Nobody wants to invest in a smartphone costing well over a lakh only to carry a second flagship phone just for shooting photos and recording videos.

Daylight camera samples (tap image to expand)

 

Despite both cameras punching well above the norm, I have to conclude that Vivo manages to do a better job with photos than OnePlus. Its photos from the primary and telephoto cameras (both OIS stabilised) come out sharper, have good detail, and have impressive colour reproduction. The OnePlus Open loses out to the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro when it comes to dynamic range and colour reproduction. I have noticed many times that the telephoto camera is a bit unreliable in the sense that photos have a warmer white balance, which results in yellowish tones. Vivo's telephoto camera also handled moving subjects better, resulting in sharper photos when capturing kids or pets. In low light, Vivo once again manages better dynamic range, showing more detail in the darker areas of an image.

Low light camera samples (tap images to expand)

 

Vivo's ultrawide camera did have some white balance consistency issues during our review, but these seem to be resolved with software updates. In terms of quality, both ultrawide cameras offer similar performance.

Selfie camera samples (tap images to expand)

 

The OnePlus Open's video recording capabilities are better than those of the X Fold 3 Pro. The phone manages better dynamic range (revealing more details in the shadows), offers better noise, and has a steadier frame rate.

Battery life is no longer a touchy topic

Battery life is another area where people don't expect any compromises, and here's where Vivo delivers better than OnePlus. While the OnePlus Open will get you a whole day of heavy usage, Vivo one-ups this by easily managing a day and a half of heavy usage, which is nearly as good as a regular premium smartphone. The X Fold 3 Pro is also a lot faster at charging its larger 5,700mAh battery, going from 0-100 percent in just 43 minutes. The Open is a bit slower to charge its smaller 4,805mAh battery, managing a full charge in 53 minutes. Vivo also offers 50W wireless charging, which the OnePlus does not, and I'm sure this may be a deal breaker for some.

vivo xfold3pro vs oneplus open thickness gadgets 360 VivoXFold3Pro Vivo OnePlusOpen OnePlus

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro (right) is thinner than the competition but still offers 50W wireless charging

 

What makes each one so special

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6, despite banking heavily on AI this year, will still be the go-to foldable for many because they have been around since the very first model was launched in India. But for those willing to try something new, Vivo's X Fold 3 Pro offers better value despite its higher price tag of Rs. 1,59,999. It's foldable to pick if you are looking for a device that can compete with regular, bar-shaped Android flagships, especially when it comes to still imaging and battery life. It also offers the biggest and widest display possible on a foldable today. So, it's also good if you plan to get some light work done (with a Bluetooth keyboard) while on the move.

Given its more accessible price tag, which starts from Rs. 1,39,999, the OnePlus Open will remain the foldable of choice for those who want to try out the folding form factor for the very first time. More accessible pricing aside, OnePlus also offers an extended warranty called OnePlus Care (which Vivo does not), and this should give any buyer who is clumsy or worried about breaking their foldable's display more confidence when investing in a foldable.

 

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IPX8 rated design
  • Plenty of raw performance
  • Great for gaming
  • Good battery life
  • Quality telephoto camera
  • Speedy wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Minor software bugs
  • Spammy notifications
  • Ultrawide camera is average
Read detailed Vivo X Fold 3 Pro review
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2200x2480 pixels
OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light foldable design
  • Excellent displays
  • Plenty of raw performance
  • Good for gaming
  • Speedy wired charging
  • Well-rounded cameras
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Basic IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Open review
Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,440x2,268 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus, Vivo, OnePlus Open, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Foldables, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro vs OnePlus Open, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro vs OnePlus Open Camera Comparison, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro vs OnePlus Open Battery Life
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
US SEC Threatens to Sue NFT Marketplace OpenSea, CEO Devin Finzer Says
Realme 13 5G, Realme 13+ 5G With 80W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Offers, Specifications

Related Stories

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro vs OnePlus Open: Which One Should You Get?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Intelligence Clean Up Feature Might Label Edited Images
  2. OTT Releases This Week: IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, and More
  3. Reliance Announces JioTV OS With Hello Jio AI Assistant, JioTV+ and More
  4. Realme 13 5G Series With 80W Fast Charging Debuts in India: See Prices, Offers
  5. Motorola Razr 50 India Launch Date Announced
  6. Asus Vivobook S15 OLED Review: An Excellent 15-Inch Laptop
  7. iQOO Z9s 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  8. Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max Could Debut in This New 'Desert Titanium' Colour
  9. Motorola S50 Spotted on Geekbench; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
  10. Instagram Creator Lab Launched in India Alongside These New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Plaud NotePin AI-Powered Wearable Note-Taking Device Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Users Report Paint Peeling Off; Company Holds Third-Party Chargers Responsible
  3. Delhi High Court Orders Removal of Scam Sites Impersonating Crypto Firm Mudrex
  4. Instagram Creator Lab Launched in India; Company Rolls Out New Story Features, Birthday Notes
  5. Meta Quest 3S VR Headset Reportedly Surfaces on DEKRA Certification Site
  6. Oppo Tri-Fold Smartphone Concept Reportedly Showcased by Company Official
  7. Realme Buds T01 TWS Earbuds With Up to 28 Hours of Playback Time Launched in India
  8. iPhone 16 Pro Max Leaked Dummy Unit Offers Glimpse at New Desert Titanium Colourway
  9. Reliance Announces JioTV OS With Hello Jio AI Assistant, JioHome App, JioTV+, JioPhonecall AI, and More
  10. Scientists Capture First Detailed Images of North Star Polaris’ Surface Revealing Spots
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »