Circle to Search, the visual lookup feature which was launched with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, has received a new update. Google announced a new crop and share feature for the tool earlier this month, and it has reportedly started rolling out to users. The feature is being rolled out to all compatible Android devices, the tech giant stated. With this feature, users can quickly take a screenshot of a part of the screen directly via the feature and share it with others.

Circle to Search Reportedly Getting a New Feature

9to5Google spotted the feature in an unnamed Android device. As per the publication, the screenshots taken using this method are not saved to the device unless it is shared with others. Once users have access to the feature, they can activate Circle to Search by long pressing the home button on their Android device.

After that, tapping on the lasso tool, users can make a selection of either the entire screen or part of a screen. Once the selection has been made, this screenshot can directly be shared via third-party messaging apps, Bluetooth, and other similar apps.

Users can also upload the screenshot to Google Photos or save it in Google Keep using the share sheet. As per the report, the resolution of smaller images is not high and taking a screenshot to save it to the device might not be an effective solution.

Google announced this feature earlier this month in a Gemini-related blog post. The post also mentioned the recently rolled out Gemini feature dubbed ‘Ask about this screen. When Gemini is opened over another app, this new option appears above the floating Gemini window. Users can tap it to ask the AI queries about the screen. A similar feature dubbed ‘Ask about this video' lets users ask questions about a YouTube video.

Separately, Samsung rolled out the Circle to Search feature to the Galaxy S21 FE. While it was earlier reported that the feature would only be available in Asia, it was later reported to be available in other regions such as the US, Canada, and more. Circle to Search is also available in the Galaxy A series.