Vivo Y300 5G Launch in China Set for December 16; Design, Key Features Teased

In China, the Vivo Y300 will be equipped with a 6,500mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 December 2024 18:57 IST
Vivo Y300 5G Launch in China Set for December 16; Design, Key Features Teased

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y300 Chinese variant (pictured) has a different design than the Indian version

Highlights
  • Vivo Y300 5G is teased to arrive with enhanced speakers
  • The 'Pro' model was launched in China in September
  • A variant of the Vivo Y300 5G was introduced in India in November
Vivo Y300 Pro was launched in China in September, and the company is set to unveil the base Vivo Y300 model in the country. The Chinese smartphone maker has announced the launch date of the handset. The design and some key features of the upcoming smartphone have been teased ahead of the launch as well. Notably, an Indian variant of the Vivo Y300 5G was unveiled in November. The teasers for the Chinese variant suggest that it will be different from the existing Indian version.

Vivo Y300 5G Launch Date (Chinese Variant)

The Vivo Y300 5G will launch in China on December 16 at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST), according to a Weibo post by the company. The post notes that Vivo partnered with acoustics company AAC Technologies to pack powerful speakers into the handset.

The Vivo Y300 5G Chinese variant is teased to offer a 3D panoramic audio experience that has up to 600 percent louder volume than competing models. The posts added that the handset will arrive with a large 6,500mAh battery.

Another post revealed that the Vivo Y300 5G will be available in China in a "Qingsong" (translated from Chinese) shade. It has a squircle rear camera module inspired by Seiko's luxury watches. It is placed centrally towards the top of the panel, housing two sensors and an LED flash unit.

The Chinese version of the Vivo Y300 5G is confirmed to measure 7.79mm (thickness) and carry a display panel with 1300nits peak level, SGS low blue light certification, and immersive eye protection technology. More details about the handset may be revealed in the days leading up to the launch.

In India, the Emerald Green and Phantom Purple options of the Vivo Y300 5G measure 7.79mm (thickness). However, this variant carries a 5,000mAh battery and a vertically arranged rear camera setup. It starts in the country at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option.

Vivo Y300 5G

Vivo Y300 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vivo Y300 5G, Vivo Y300 5G launch, Vivo Y300 5G China launch, Vivo Y300 5G Chinese variant, Vivo Y300 5G features, Vivo Y300 Pro, Vivo Y300 series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Assassin's Creed Shadows Gameplay Overview Showcases Visceral Combat, Weapons and Abilities
Apple MacBook Pro With OLED Screen to Debut in 2026, OLED MacBook Air to Arrive by 2027: Report

