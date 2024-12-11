Vivo Y300 Pro was launched in China in September, and the company is set to unveil the base Vivo Y300 model in the country. The Chinese smartphone maker has announced the launch date of the handset. The design and some key features of the upcoming smartphone have been teased ahead of the launch as well. Notably, an Indian variant of the Vivo Y300 5G was unveiled in November. The teasers for the Chinese variant suggest that it will be different from the existing Indian version.

Vivo Y300 5G Launch Date (Chinese Variant)

The Vivo Y300 5G will launch in China on December 16 at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST), according to a Weibo post by the company. The post notes that Vivo partnered with acoustics company AAC Technologies to pack powerful speakers into the handset.

The Vivo Y300 5G Chinese variant is teased to offer a 3D panoramic audio experience that has up to 600 percent louder volume than competing models. The posts added that the handset will arrive with a large 6,500mAh battery.

Another post revealed that the Vivo Y300 5G will be available in China in a "Qingsong" (translated from Chinese) shade. It has a squircle rear camera module inspired by Seiko's luxury watches. It is placed centrally towards the top of the panel, housing two sensors and an LED flash unit.

The Chinese version of the Vivo Y300 5G is confirmed to measure 7.79mm (thickness) and carry a display panel with 1300nits peak level, SGS low blue light certification, and immersive eye protection technology. More details about the handset may be revealed in the days leading up to the launch.

In India, the Emerald Green and Phantom Purple options of the Vivo Y300 5G measure 7.79mm (thickness). However, this variant carries a 5,000mAh battery and a vertically arranged rear camera setup. It starts in the country at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option.

