Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon

Vivo Y31 4G variant was introduced in January 2021 with a Snapdragon 662 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 July 2025 17:30 IST
Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y30 5G (pictured) was launched in select global markets in July 2022

Highlights
  • Vivo Y31 5G is expected to be a budget offering
  • The 4G variant of the Vivo Y31 sports 48-megapixel triple rear cameras
  • The Vivo Y31 5G is expected to succeed the Vivo Y30 5G
Vivo Y31 5G could launch in India soon. Although the smartphone has not yet been officially announced, a new report claims that it will likely be introduced in Indian markets soon. The 4G variant of the Vivo Y31 was introduced in the country in January 2021. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y30 5G was unveiled in select global markets in July 2022. The rumoured Vivo Y31 5G is expected to come with upgraded features over the existing models.

Vivo Y31 5G May Launch in India Soon

According to a report by PassionateGeekz, the Vivo Y31 5G will launch in India soon. It is expected to arrive as a budget offering. The features of the purported handset have not yet been revealed. We can expect to learn about the exact launch date, the probable specifications and the availability details of the phone in the days to come.

The 4G variant of the Vivo Y31 launched at Rs. 16,490 for the sole 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, a 48-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD screen and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Meanwhile, the Vivo Y30 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front camera. It sports a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS display, an Ultra Game Mode 2.0 with 4D game vibration, and a fingerprint sensor integrated on the power button. 

Vivo has teased the launch of another Y-series handset in global markets. The Vivo Y400 will be unveiled in Indonesia on August 4. The handset will boast a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display, a 6,000mAh battery, and a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 main sensor.

The Vivo Y400 is claimed to meet IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It is teased to measure 7.90mm in thickness and weigh 196g. The handset will support Google's Circle to Search, AI Transcript Assist, AI Notes Summary, AI Captions, AI Documents, Link to Windows and more AI tools.

Vivo Y31

Vivo Y31

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.58-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Vivo Y30 5G

Vivo Y30 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.51-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 720x1,600 pixels
Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
