Technology News
English Edition

Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras

Vivo Y400 will feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 July 2025 16:17 IST
Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y400 has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 main sensor

Highlights
  • Vivo Y400 will be launched in Purple Twilight and Tropical Green colours
  • It will offer an IP68+IP69 rated build
  • Vivo Y400 is confirmed to offer several AI-based features
Advertisement

Vivo Y400 is all set to launch in Indonesia next week. The Chinese tech brand has started teasing the new Y series smartphone through its website and social media handles, revealing its design, specifications, and colour options. The Vivo Y400 will be available in two shades with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It will have an AMOLED display and a 6,000mAh battery. The handset will offer an IP68+IP69 rated build against water and dust.

The Vivo Y400 will be introduced in Indonesia on August 4. The company has listed the handset on its official website, showing its design and specifications. The listing shows two colour options — Purple Twilight and Tropical Green (translated from Indonesian).

Vivo Y400 Specifications 

The Vivo Y400 is listed with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, 91.9 percent screen to body ratio and 1,800 nits peak brightness. The flat display has a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera.

For optics, the Vivo Y400 has a dual rear camera unit featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 main sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. It has a 6,000mAh battery that is claimed to last up to two days on a single charge. The battery is advertised to provide up to 61 hours of music playback time on a single charge.

The Vivo Y400 is confirmed to offer several AI-based features like AI Transcript Assist, AI Notes Summary, AI Captions, AI Documents, Circle to Search, Link to Windows and more. The handset will have a 7.90mm thick build and weigh 196 grams. It is claimed to meet the IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Vivo has yet to announce global availability for the Vivo Y400. However, its 5G variant is expected to launch in India in August, possibly priced around Rs. 20,000. It is rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery, and support 90W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Y400, Vivo Y400 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Announces Third Edition of ‘Walk-a-thon India’ Challenge; Galaxy Watch 8 to Be Won
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Has Crossed 9 Million Players

Related Stories

Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  4. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  5. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  6. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  7. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
  8. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  9. iPhone 17 Pro Series Tipped to Come With These Three Camera Upgrades
  10. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  7. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  8. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  9. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  10. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »