Vivo Y400 is all set to launch in Indonesia next week. The Chinese tech brand has started teasing the new Y series smartphone through its website and social media handles, revealing its design, specifications, and colour options. The Vivo Y400 will be available in two shades with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It will have an AMOLED display and a 6,000mAh battery. The handset will offer an IP68+IP69 rated build against water and dust.

The Vivo Y400 will be introduced in Indonesia on August 4. The company has listed the handset on its official website, showing its design and specifications. The listing shows two colour options — Purple Twilight and Tropical Green (translated from Indonesian).

Vivo Y400 Specifications

The Vivo Y400 is listed with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, 91.9 percent screen to body ratio and 1,800 nits peak brightness. The flat display has a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera.

For optics, the Vivo Y400 has a dual rear camera unit featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 main sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. It has a 6,000mAh battery that is claimed to last up to two days on a single charge. The battery is advertised to provide up to 61 hours of music playback time on a single charge.

The Vivo Y400 is confirmed to offer several AI-based features like AI Transcript Assist, AI Notes Summary, AI Captions, AI Documents, Circle to Search, Link to Windows and more. The handset will have a 7.90mm thick build and weigh 196 grams. It is claimed to meet the IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Vivo has yet to announce global availability for the Vivo Y400. However, its 5G variant is expected to launch in India in August, possibly priced around Rs. 20,000. It is rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery, and support 90W fast charging.

