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Vivo Y32 Launched With 6.87-Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y32 features a 6.87-inch HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 October 2026 15:53 IST
Vivo Y32 Launched With 6.87-Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y32 has a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel wide-angle primary sensor

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Highlights
  • Vivo Y32 is offered in Sunset Orange and Twilight Red colours
  • It carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance
  • Vivo Y32 runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6
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Vivo Y32 has been launched in select global markets. The latest Vivo Y series smartphone comes in two distinct colour options and has an 8,000mAh battery. The smartphone is rated to deliver up to 59 hours of talk time on a single charge. The Vivo Y32 features a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The new smartphone has an IP68 and IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Vivo Y32 Price

In Bangladesh, the Vivo Y32 is priced at BDT 30,999 (roughly Rs. 24,300) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The top-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs BDT 34,999 (roughly Rs. 27,000). It is offered in Sunset Orange and Twilight Red colours. 

Vivo Y32 Specifications

Vivo Y32 runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and supports Dual SIM (nano). It features a 6.87-inch HD (1,592x720 pixels) LCD panel with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 255 ppi pixel density. The display has an 83 percent NTSC colour gamut and up to 1,300 nits HBM brightness.

The Vivo Y32 features a 6nm octa-core Unisoc T7300 chipset, up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 or eMMC 5.1 storage. The handset supports up to 6GB of expandable RAM, while the onboard storage can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card.

vivo y32 sunset orange Vivo Y32

Photo Credit: Vivo

 

The Vivo Y32 has a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel wide-angle primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. It has an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.05 aperture.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, BeiDou, Galileo and QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor and gyroscope. It carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It also has SGS 5-star drop-resistance certification. 

The Vivo Y32 features an 8,000mAh battery with support for 44W charging. The battery is claimed to offer up to 36 hours of video playback, up to 14 hours of Google Maps navigation and up to 59 hours of 4G calling time on a single charge. It measures around 169.55×79.20×8.79mm and weighs 229g.

Vivo Y32 (2026)

Vivo Y32 (2026)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.51-inch
Processor Unisoc T7300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1592 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo Y32, Vivo Y32 Price, Vivo Y32 Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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