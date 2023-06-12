Technology News

Vivo Y35 Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,500: Here's How Much the Smartphone Costs Now

Vivo Y35 was launched in August 2022 at a price of Rs. 18,499.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 June 2023 18:50 IST
Vivo Y35 Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,500: Here's How Much the Smartphone Costs Now

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y35 comes in two colour options namely Agate Black and Dawn Gold

Highlights
  • Vivo Y35 comes in a sole 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage option
  • The handset sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD display
  • Vivo Y35 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC

Vivo Y35 price in India has received a Rs. 1,500 discount on the Vivo's online store. The phone was originally priced at Rs. 18,499 at launch for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone was launched in August 2022 and is available in Agate Black and Dawn Gold colour options. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Vivo Y35 is equipped with an extended RAM feature allowing users to borrow up to 8GB of RAM from storage (effectively 16GB RAM).

Vivo is offering a discount of Rs. 1,500 on the Vivo Y35 on its online store. The phone is currently selling for Rs. 16,999. The phone was launched at a price of Rs. 18,499 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Additionally, there is also an exchange discount on select phone models, however, the exact exchange value depends on the phone model and its working condition.

Furthermore, customers can also avail of an instant bank discount of Rs. 500 when purchasing the Vivo Y35 using ICICI or HDFC credit card transactions.

Vivo Y35 specifications

The Vivo Y35 sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 1,080x2,408 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. It also supports an extended RAM feature that lets users borrow up to 8GB of storage and use it as additional RAM (effectively 16GB RAM). It also packs 128GB of onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y35 packs a triple rear camera setup comprising an EIS-supported 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone houses a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Vivo Y35 also features a fingerprint sensor, as well as Face, unlock for authentication. The handset measures 164.3x76.1x8.28mm and weighs 188g. 

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y35, Vivo Y35 price in India, Vivo Y35 specifications
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
DeFi Protocol Sturdy Finance Loses Around $775,000 in ETH in Hack Attack
WhatsApp Testing Channel Notifier Feature for Beta Users in New Version Update

Related Stories

Vivo Y35 Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,500: Here's How Much the Smartphone Costs Now
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series Average Selling Price Could Rise to $925: Here's Why
  2. Realme GT Neo 5 Pro Could Be Powered by This Snapdragon Chipset
  3. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Camera Specifications Leaked: See Here
  4. Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Realme 11 Pro+ 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  5. COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients' Personal Data Reportedly Leaked via Telegram
  6. Vivo Y35 Gets a Rs. 1,500 Price Cut in India: Check New Price
  7. How the Feature on Wear OS 4 to Switch Phones Without a Reset Will Work
  8. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Could Run on This Flagship Chipset: Check Here
  9. Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Launched in India at These Prices
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Bags Battery Certification; May Launch Soon: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera Details Tipped; Could Come With Minor Upgrades Over Galaxy S23 Ultra
  2. AI Offers Exciting Opportunities, but Brings New Risks and Threats: Amitabh Kant
  3. DPI Framework Future of Digital Governance for India, World: Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  4. CoWIN Data Breach: Government Responds, Says no Direct Breach of CoWIN App or Database
  5. WhatsApp Testing Channel Notifier Feature for Beta Users in New Version Update
  6. Vivo Y35 Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,500: Here's How Much the Smartphone Costs Now
  7. DeFi Protocol Sturdy Finance Loses Around $775,000 in ETH in Hack Attack
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Bags Battery Certification in South Korea, Could Launch Soon: Report
  9. Uber, Ola Suffer a Blow as Supreme Court Revives Ban on Bike Taxis in Delhi
  10. Realme GT Neo 5 Pro Specifications Surface Ahead of Debut, Could Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.