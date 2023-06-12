Vivo Y35 price in India has received a Rs. 1,500 discount on the Vivo's online store. The phone was originally priced at Rs. 18,499 at launch for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone was launched in August 2022 and is available in Agate Black and Dawn Gold colour options. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Vivo Y35 is equipped with an extended RAM feature allowing users to borrow up to 8GB of RAM from storage (effectively 16GB RAM).

Vivo is offering a discount of Rs. 1,500 on the Vivo Y35 on its online store. The phone is currently selling for Rs. 16,999. The phone was launched at a price of Rs. 18,499 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Additionally, there is also an exchange discount on select phone models, however, the exact exchange value depends on the phone model and its working condition.

Furthermore, customers can also avail of an instant bank discount of Rs. 500 when purchasing the Vivo Y35 using ICICI or HDFC credit card transactions.

Vivo Y35 specifications

The Vivo Y35 sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 1,080x2,408 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. It also supports an extended RAM feature that lets users borrow up to 8GB of storage and use it as additional RAM (effectively 16GB RAM). It also packs 128GB of onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y35 packs a triple rear camera setup comprising an EIS-supported 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone houses a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Vivo Y35 also features a fingerprint sensor, as well as Face, unlock for authentication. The handset measures 164.3x76.1x8.28mm and weighs 188g.

