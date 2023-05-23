Technology News

Vivo Y36 Series Live Images, Design Renders, Key Specifications Tipped: All Details

Vivo Y36 4G is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2023 18:10 IST
Photo Credit: Passionategeekz

Vivo Y36 4G is expected to launch in Glitter Aqua and Meteor Black colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y36 4G is expected to sport a 6.8-inch LCD display panel
  • The smartphone is likely to run Android 13 with FuntouchOS 13 on top
  • The handset could support a 5,000mAh battery unit with 44W fast charging

Vivo Y36 is expected to launch in India soon. The budget smartphone is expected to succeed the Vivo Y35 4G, which was released in August 2022. The Y36 4G is likely to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio chipset. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The handset is expected to be equipped with a dual rear camera unit. A new report has now leaked alleged live images and design renders of the purported smartphone. The report also hints at some key specifications of the handset.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has leaked alleged live images and design renders of the Vivo Y36 on his blog post. The phones are seen in two colour variants - Glitter Aqua and Meteor Black, as named in the leak. It is expected to be available in a single 8GB and 256GB storage variant.

Further, the report adds that the phone will be available in both 4G and 5G variants. According to the report, the 4G model is expected to be priced at IDR 3,399,000 (roughly Rs. 18,900), while the 5G variant is likely to be marked at IDR 4,299,000 (roughly Rs. 23,900).

vivo y36 passionategeekz inline y36

Vivo Y36 leaked live image
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @passionategeekz

In the camera department, the Vivo Y36 is expected to get a dual rear camera unit housed in a slightly raised rectangular module accompanied by an LED flash unit in the top left corner of the back panel. The Vivo logo appears vertically on the lower left side of the back panel. 

Moreover, the design renders show that the Vivo Y36 may offer thin bezels with a relatively thicker chin. The power button and the volume rockers are seen placed on the right edge of the handset. There is a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout visible at the top of the display to house the front camera.

The post adds that the Vivo Y36 is expected to run Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13 on top. An earlier report suggested that the phone will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 8GB RAM with an additional 8GB Virtual RAM support.

Vivo Y36 is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The triple rear camera unit could include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, which is also corroborated by the new leak.

