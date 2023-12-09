Technology News
Vivo Y36i With 13-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y36i is available in China in Deep Space Black, Fantasy Purple, and Galaxy Gold (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 9 December 2023 14:17 IST
Vivo Y36i With 13-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

The Vivo Y36i is already listed for purchase via the company's online store in China

Highlights
  • Vivo Y36i sports a 6.56-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate
  • The handset runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 13 out-of-the-box
  • The Vivo Y36i packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging
Vivo Y36i was launched in China as a more affordable version of the company's Y36 smartphone and features similar specifications. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM. It sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Vivo Y36i runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 13 in China and is available in three colour options. It is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging over a USB Type-C port.

Vivo Y36i price, availability

Vivo Y36i price is set at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) and the handset is available in China in a single 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It is sold in Deep Space Black, Fantasy Purple, and Galaxy Gold (translated from Chinese), and is already listed on the company's online store.

Vivo Y36i specifications, features

The newly launched Vivo Y36i is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 13 out-of-the-box. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,670 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20.1:9 screen ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Dimensity 6020 chip along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

The Vivo Y36i is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture. For taking video calls and selfies, the phone features a 5-megapixel camera located in a waterdrop-style display cutout with an f/1.8 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y36i include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack along with a USB Type-C port. The phone is equipped with an accelerometer, e-compass, as well as proximity and ambient light sensors.

For biometric authentication, the phone has a side mounted fingerprint scanner. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging. It measures 163.74x75.43x8.09mm and weighs 186g.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6020
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
Further reading: Vivo Y36i, Vivo Y36i price, Vivo Y36i specifications, Vivo Y36i features, Vivo Y36i launch, Vivo
David Delima
David Delima
David Delima
Vivo Y36i With 13-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Latest Tech News »