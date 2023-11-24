After the launch of Vivo's X100 series in China, which includes the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro smartphones, Vivo now seems to be gearing up to launch two more phones as a part of its X100 lineup. While we have been hearing about the expected launch of the Vivo X100 Pro+ (also tagged as the Vivo X100 Ultra), it now seems that Vivo may also planning to announce a new Vivo X100s model. There was not much known about this mystery handset until a tipster leaked details about it along with its launch timeline.

A report by GizmoChina (citing prominent tipster Digital Chat Station) claims that Vivo will announce another model apart from the expected ultra-premium Vivo X100 Pro+. The tipster reportedly stated that this model will be called the Vivo X100s.

The report goes on to explain that the new model will essentially be the same phone as the Vivo X100. It's just that the X100s will have a flat display, while the rest of the internal hardware remains the same. This also hints that the Vivo X100s could be priced lower than the currently announced Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro models.

As per the same source, the Vivo X100s will be announced around the same time, or alongside the Vivo X100 Pro+. The Vivo X100 Pro+ could also be called the Vivo X100 Ultra this year. The recently announced Vivo X100 has a curved-edge display in comparison. It was announced alongside the Vivo X100 Pro model, which is currently the best that Vivo has to offer in terms of smartphone imaging.

The Vivo X100 has a 6.78-inch (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED 8T LTPO curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has a Dimensity 9300 SoC and offers up to 16GB of RAM. Just like the Pro model, this one also has Vivo's V3 imaging chip. For optics, the phone has a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 100X hybrid zoom capability. Selfies are handled by a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging support and also offers an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

