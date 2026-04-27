Vivo Y600 Pro was launched in China on Monday as the latest addition to the smartphone maker's Y series. The handset is set to go on sale soon in four colour options. The new Vivo Y600 Pro is equipped with a 10,200mAh battery. The phone also boasts a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. The smartphone ships with the latest Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The new Vivo Y series handset is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity chipset. It also boasts a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies, housed inside a centred hole-punch display cutout.

Vivo Y600 Pro Price, Availability

Vivo Y600 Pro price starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 256GB, 8GB + 512GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations cost CNY 2,299 (about Rs. 32,000), CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 36,000), and CNY 2,599 (about Rs. 36,000), respectively. Lastly, the top-of-the-line model, offering 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, is priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 40,000).

The new handset is set to go on sale in China on May 5 via the Vivo online store. The Vivo Y600 Pro is offered in Bright Moon Black, Floating Gold, Star Violet, and Vast Blue (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Vivo Y600 Pro Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y600 Pro is a dual-SIM handset that runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The new Vivo smartphone sports a 6.83-inch (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 449 ppi pixel density, HDR support, DCI-P3 colour gamut, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 1.07 billion colours, and 94.47 percent screen-to-body ratio. The company claims that the handset ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Powering the new Vivo Y600 Pro is a 6nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7300e chipset, with four efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz and four performance cores delivering a peak clock speed of 2.5GHz. The handset also features an ARM Mali-G610 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Vivo Y600 Pro carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, up to 10x digital zoom capabilities, and autofocus. Moreover, the handset boasts a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls, with an f/2.45 aperture. The Vivo Y600 Pro is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p.

The Vivo Y600 Pro packs a 10,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, GNSS, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a gravity sensor, a photosensitive sensor, a proximity sensor, a gyroscope, an e-compass, an IR blaster, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The phone measures 163.9x76.5x8.15mm and weighs about 221g.