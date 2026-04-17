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Vivo Y600 Pro Confirmed to Launch Soon With Significantly Larger 10,000mAh Battery

Vivo Y600 Pro will boast a similar design to last year’s Vivo Y500 Pro.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 April 2026 14:28 IST
Vivo Y600 Pro Confirmed to Launch Soon With Significantly Larger 10,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Vivo

Vivo Y600 Pro will feature a 50-megapixel camera

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Highlights
  • Vivo Y600 Pro will be offered in at least a purple colourway
  • Vivo Y600 Pro will feature a dual rear camera unit
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
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Vivo Y500 Pro was launched in China in November last year. Now, the company has announced that it will soon launch the successor to the smartphone. As part of the announcement, the tech firm also revealed the battery capacity, design, and one of the colour options of the handset. Dubbed Vivo Y600 Pro, the phone is teased to feature a round rear camera module, similar to its predecessor. The upcoming Vivo Y600 Pro will also feature a dual rear camera module. However, the handset will be unveiled with a downgraded primary rear camera. It will also feature an LED flash.

Vivo Y600 Pro Teased to Feature Round Camera Island

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, the smartphone maker has announced that it will soon launch the new Vivo Y600 Pro in China. The tech firm has also confirmed that the handset will be equipped with a 10,000mAh battery. In terms of design, the phone is shown to feature a round rear camera island. The handset appears in a purple colourway. However, the deco appears to be surrounded by a gold-coloured ring.

The upcoming Vivo Y600 Pro will also sport a flat rear panel, featuring an LED flash in the top-left corner of the panel. Additionally, the handset appears with a flat frame. A power button and volume controls could be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side could be left clean. The Vivo Y600 Pro is also confirmed to sport a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter, featuring an Aspheric “premium” lens, which would be a downgrade from its predecessor's 200-megapixel main camera.

The phone will succeed the Vivo Y500 Pro, which was launched in China in November 2025 at a starting price of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the base model featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations arrived at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 25,000), CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 28,000), and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 32,000), respectively.

To recap, the Vivo Y500 Pro sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800 pixels) OLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 1,600 nits peak brightness. A 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset powers the smartphone, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS2.2 storage. As previously mentioned, it gets a dual rear camera system, with a 200-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It packs a 7,000mAh battery.

Vivo Y500 Pro

Vivo Y500 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo Y600 Pro, Vivo Y500 Pro, Vivo, Vivo Y600 Pro Launch, Vivo Y600 Pro Specifications, Vivo Y600 Pro Design
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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