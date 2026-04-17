Vivo Y500 Pro was launched in China in November last year. Now, the company has announced that it will soon launch the successor to the smartphone. As part of the announcement, the tech firm also revealed the battery capacity, design, and one of the colour options of the handset. Dubbed Vivo Y600 Pro, the phone is teased to feature a round rear camera module, similar to its predecessor. The upcoming Vivo Y600 Pro will also feature a dual rear camera module. However, the handset will be unveiled with a downgraded primary rear camera. It will also feature an LED flash.

Vivo Y600 Pro Teased to Feature Round Camera Island

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, the smartphone maker has announced that it will soon launch the new Vivo Y600 Pro in China. The tech firm has also confirmed that the handset will be equipped with a 10,000mAh battery. In terms of design, the phone is shown to feature a round rear camera island. The handset appears in a purple colourway. However, the deco appears to be surrounded by a gold-coloured ring.

The upcoming Vivo Y600 Pro will also sport a flat rear panel, featuring an LED flash in the top-left corner of the panel. Additionally, the handset appears with a flat frame. A power button and volume controls could be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side could be left clean. The Vivo Y600 Pro is also confirmed to sport a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter, featuring an Aspheric “premium” lens, which would be a downgrade from its predecessor's 200-megapixel main camera.

The phone will succeed the Vivo Y500 Pro, which was launched in China in November 2025 at a starting price of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the base model featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations arrived at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 25,000), CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 28,000), and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 32,000), respectively.

To recap, the Vivo Y500 Pro sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800 pixels) OLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 1,600 nits peak brightness. A 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset powers the smartphone, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS2.2 storage. As previously mentioned, it gets a dual rear camera system, with a 200-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It packs a 7,000mAh battery.