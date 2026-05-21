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Vivo Y600 Turbo Launch Date Revealed as Tipster Leaks Handset's Key Specifications

The Vivo Y600 Turbo is expected to use a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 May 2026 15:06 IST
Vivo Y600 Turbo Launch Date Revealed as Tipster Leaks Handset's Key Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y600 Turbo is expected to join the Y600 Pro (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Vivo could offer 90W fast charging on the Y600 Turbo
  • The Vivo Y600 Turbo may feature a 165Hz OLED display
  • The Vivo Y600 Turbo could run OriginOS 6 out of the box
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Vivo may soon add a new model to its Y600 series in China following the recent debut of the Vivo Y600 Pro. A fresh leak has tipped the launch date of the Vivo Y600 Turbo and revealed some of its key features. It is expected to come with upgrades to the display, hardware performance, and the software experience. Vivo has not yet confirmed the handset, but new information about its expected launch schedule has emerged online ahead of its anticipated debut.

Vivo Y600 Turbo Will Launch in China on May 25

According to a Weibo post by tipster Whylab (translated from Chinese), the Vivo Y600 Turbo is scheduled to launch in China on May 25. The promotional image, which appears to have been sourced from a landing page or Vivo's website, suggests that reservations for the handset will open on May 21, while pre-sales are expected to begin at 10am local time (7:30am IST) on May 25.

The latest leak indicates that the Vivo Y600 Turbo could be equipped with a 9,020mAh "Blue Ocean" battery. The handset is also expected to support 90W wired fast charging. The teaser shows the handset in pink and white colour options. The smartphone is also rumoured to feature a 6.83-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and support for a 165Hz refresh rate. If the speculations are correct, it could become Vivo's first smartphone to offer a 165Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo Y600 Turbo is expected to use a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It is tipped to run Android 16 with OriginOS 6 on top. For optics, the handset is expected to feature a dual-rear-camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. It may also include a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo Y600 Turbo is said to be a rebranded version of the iQOO Z11, which launched in China in March and starts at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 31,200) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. If the Vivo Y600 Turbo is indeed based on the same hardware platform, it could launch in a similar price segment.

Vivo Y600 Pro

upcoming
Vivo Y600 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300e
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 10200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo Y600 Turbo, Vivo Y600 Turbo Launch, Vivo Y600 Turbo Features, Vivo Y600 Pro, Vivo Y600 Series, Vivo, iQOO, iQOO Z11
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Vivo Y600 Turbo Launch Date Revealed as Tipster Leaks Handset's Key Specifications
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