Vivo may soon add a new model to its Y600 series in China following the recent debut of the Vivo Y600 Pro. A fresh leak has tipped the launch date of the Vivo Y600 Turbo and revealed some of its key features. It is expected to come with upgrades to the display, hardware performance, and the software experience. Vivo has not yet confirmed the handset, but new information about its expected launch schedule has emerged online ahead of its anticipated debut.

Vivo Y600 Turbo Will Launch in China on May 25

According to a Weibo post by tipster Whylab (translated from Chinese), the Vivo Y600 Turbo is scheduled to launch in China on May 25. The promotional image, which appears to have been sourced from a landing page or Vivo's website, suggests that reservations for the handset will open on May 21, while pre-sales are expected to begin at 10am local time (7:30am IST) on May 25.

The latest leak indicates that the Vivo Y600 Turbo could be equipped with a 9,020mAh "Blue Ocean" battery. The handset is also expected to support 90W wired fast charging. The teaser shows the handset in pink and white colour options. The smartphone is also rumoured to feature a 6.83-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and support for a 165Hz refresh rate. If the speculations are correct, it could become Vivo's first smartphone to offer a 165Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo Y600 Turbo is expected to use a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It is tipped to run Android 16 with OriginOS 6 on top. For optics, the handset is expected to feature a dual-rear-camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. It may also include a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo Y600 Turbo is said to be a rebranded version of the iQOO Z11, which launched in China in March and starts at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 31,200) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. If the Vivo Y600 Turbo is indeed based on the same hardware platform, it could launch in a similar price segment.