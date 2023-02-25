Technology News

Xiaomi 13 Lite Appears on Geekbench Listing Ahead of Global Launch; Specifications Leaked

Xiaomi 13 Lite listing on Geekbench suggests 8GB of RAM and pre-installed Android 12-based MIUI 13 skin on the smartphone.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 25 February 2023 23:05 IST
Xiaomi 13 Lite Appears on Geekbench Listing Ahead of Global Launch; Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 Lite will debut with the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13 Lite will be launched on February 26 in Barcelona
  • The handset is spotted on Geekbench listing with model number 2210129SG
  • Xiaomi 13 Lite will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC

Xiaomi 13 series will be launched in Barcelona on February 26, a day before the Mobile World Congress 2023 begins. The company will unveil three models in this series — the Xiaomi 13, the Xiaomi 13 Pro, and the Xiaomi 13 Lite. While the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro were already launched in China, the global series will reportedly have one more addition i.e, the Xiaomi 13 Lite. The details about all three devices have been doing rounds on the internet. Now, the Xiaomi 13 Lite has appeared on a Geekbench listing, suggesting the processor and its performance.

According to a report by Gizmochina, the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Lite has been spotted on the Geekbench certification site with model number 2210129SG. The listing suggests that the handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM. The phone is hinted to come pre-installed with Android 12, paired with MIUI 13 skin. Additionally, the listing reveals that the phone has scored 793 in single-core tests and 2,938 in multi-core tests.

While the Geekbench listing has only this much information, the phone was recently spotted on German e-retailer CyberPort for a brief time. The listing reportedly revealed its detailed specifications and pricing. Xiaomi 13 Lite is speculated to be available in two shades – Black and Pink.

The other two models — Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro — were already launched in the Chinese market in December 2022. The global variants of the phone are speculated to carry the same features as their Chinese variants. The vanilla variant in the series runs MIUI 14 and has a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The phones also appeared on a European retail site, suggesting that the Xiaomi 13 will be priced at EUR 999.90 (roughly Rs. 88,300) for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the Xiaomi 13 Pro will cost EUR 1,299.90 (roughly Rs. 1,14,700). Both smartphones are said to be available in lack and white colour options.

 

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Lite SoC, Geekbench
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
NoiseFit Halo Smartwatch With Over 150 Watch Faces, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: All Details
Featured video of the day
Audi A8 L: A Premium Next-Generation Car

Related Stories

Xiaomi 13 Lite Appears on Geekbench Listing Ahead of Global Launch; Specifications Leaked
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 Launch Timeline Leaked, May Feature These Specifications
  2. iPhone 15 Series Could Be Launched In These New Colour Options
  3. Croma Magical Summer Sale: Best Deals on Home Appliances
  4. NoiseFit Halo Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India at This Price
  5. Google Photos With Magic Eraser, HDR Video Effect Rolling Out to These Users
  6. Realme GT 3 Surfaces on Certification Sites With 240W Fast Charging Support
  7. Vivo V27 Pro Is Expected to Debut in India at This Price Module
  8. Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo First Impressions: Worth It?
  9. Google Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides Get a 'Material You' Makeover
  10. Paytm Unveils Support for UPI Lite Payments That Never Fail
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 13 Lite Appears on Geekbench Listing Ahead of Global Launch; Specifications Leaked
  2. NoiseFit Halo Smartwatch With Over 150 Watch Faces, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: All Details
  3. Apple, Google Expanded Phone Production in India; More US Firms to Explore Tech Sector: US Treasury Secretary
  4. India's Push to Regulate Cryptocurrency Gets Support From IMF, US at G20
  5. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Spotted on Google Play Console; Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC: Report
  6. Vivo V27 Pro Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 1 Launch
  7. iQoo Z7 Teased to Launch in India Soon, Poster Hints at Rear Dual Camera Unit
  8. Acer One 10 (2023) Spotted on FCC Certification Website; Specifications Tipped: Details
  9. Meta to Go Ahead With Acquisition of VR Platform Within Unlimited as FTC Withdraws Case
  10. EA Founder Trip Hawkins Dives Into Web3 Sector With Barcelona-Based Startup
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.