Xiaomi 12 Pro Receives Android 13 Update Along With MIUI 14: All Details

Xiaomi 12 Pro Android 13 update brings Google's January 2023 security patches.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 February 2023 18:19 IST
Xiaomi 12 Pro Receives Android 13 Update Along With MIUI 14: All Details

Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched with Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12 Pro update bears firmware version MIUI 14.0.1.0.TLBINXM
  • The MIUI 14 update for the Xiaomi 12 Pro is rolling out in India
  • Xiaomi 12 Pro's MIUI 14 update is a 4.4GB download

Xiaomi 12 Pro is receiving an update to the latest version of Android with MIUI 14 on top in India. The handset will be updated to Android 13 and gets an updated user interface, new features, the latest firmware version, and security patches. The update package is a 4.4GB download and users will receive a notification when the phased update reaches their device. The Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched last year with Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. The update also brings Google's January 2023 security patches.

According to details shared by Xiaomiui, the MIUI 14 update for the Xiaomi 12 Pro brings Xiaomi's latest MIUI 14 user interface, several improvements to performance, including faster app launch times, improved system stability as well as battery life. The update comes with firmware version MIUI 14.0.1.0.TLBINXM and last month's security patches.

The latest update on Xiaomi 12 Pro is currently rolling out in India and the European Economic Area (EEA). It is a 4.4GB download and can be accessed via MIUI Downloader, as per the report. Notably, the Xiaomi 12 Pro MIUI 14 update is being first rolled out to users who have enrolled themselves in the Mi Pilots beta testing programme. If no bugs are found, it will reportedly be made available to all users.

Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched in India in April last year, running Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. MIUI 14 is its first major OS update for the handset.

The smartphone features a 6.72-inch WQHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) E5 AMOLED display offering a dynamic refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with an Adreno 730 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It ships with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great build quality
  • Crisp 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Quick 120W wired charging
  • Powerful speakers
  • Good camera performance
  • Bad
  • No official IP rating
  • No macro camera or shooting mode
  • Gets hot while recording video
Read detailed Xiaomi 12 Pro review
Display 6.73-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,600mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1,440x3,200 pixels
Further reading: Xiaomi 12 Pro, Android 13, MIUI 14, Xiaomi
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
