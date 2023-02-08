Xiaomi 12 Pro is receiving an update to the latest version of Android with MIUI 14 on top in India. The handset will be updated to Android 13 and gets an updated user interface, new features, the latest firmware version, and security patches. The update package is a 4.4GB download and users will receive a notification when the phased update reaches their device. The Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched last year with Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. The update also brings Google's January 2023 security patches.

According to details shared by Xiaomiui, the MIUI 14 update for the Xiaomi 12 Pro brings Xiaomi's latest MIUI 14 user interface, several improvements to performance, including faster app launch times, improved system stability as well as battery life. The update comes with firmware version MIUI 14.0.1.0.TLBINXM and last month's security patches.

The latest update on Xiaomi 12 Pro is currently rolling out in India and the European Economic Area (EEA). It is a 4.4GB download and can be accessed via MIUI Downloader, as per the report. Notably, the Xiaomi 12 Pro MIUI 14 update is being first rolled out to users who have enrolled themselves in the Mi Pilots beta testing programme. If no bugs are found, it will reportedly be made available to all users.

Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched in India in April last year, running Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. MIUI 14 is its first major OS update for the handset.

The smartphone features a 6.72-inch WQHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) E5 AMOLED display offering a dynamic refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with an Adreno 730 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It ships with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter.

