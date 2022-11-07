Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro have been at the centre of a lot of leaks and rumours over the past few months. Now, the design and a few specifications of the Xiaomi 13 series smartphones have allegedly leaked via fresh renders. Leaked renders suggests a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout on the display to house the selfie camera and triple rear cameras on the Xiaomi 13 series smartphones. The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are seen carrying a curved display and a completely redesigned rear camera system.

Tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with Comparedial, leaked an alleged render of the Xiaomi 13. The leaked images show the handset in a white shade with curved edges, minimal bezels, and a hole punch display design. A triple rear camera unit is seen arranged on the upper left corner of the back panel in a square-shaped island, along with the LED flash. The design of the smartphone is quite similar to that of the recent iPhone models.

As per the leak, the Xiaomi 13 will measure 152.8 x 71.5 x 8.3mm. The camera bump takes it to 10.3mm in thickness.

Meanwhile, alleged renders of the Xiaomi 13 Pro were shared by the same tipster Steve H.McFly in association with Zoutons. The renders show Xiaomi 13 Pro in Black colour, featuring a hole-punch display. It is shown to have a similar triple rear camera unit, arranged in the upper left corner of the device. Further, the power button and the volume rockers are seen on the left spine of the smartphone. The microphone and IR blaster are seen at the top of the handset. There may be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

As per the leak, Xiaomi 13 Pro will have a 6.65-inch curved display and could come in 256GB and 512GB storage variants. It is tipped to measure 163.0 x 74.6 x 8.8mm. The thickness could be 11.8mm including the rear camera bump.

The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro have been subject to several leaks recently. The smartphone series could go official in November. The Xiaomi 13 series is said to sport a 2K resolution curved AMOLED display and is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which could launch in November. They may run Android 13 out of the box.

