Redmi 13 5G will be introduced in India next month. The company has announced the launch date of the handset and revealed some of its details including the design, colour options, and several key specifications. The upcoming smartphone is expected to succeed the Redmi 12 5G, which was unveiled in India in August 2023, alongside the Redmi 12 4G. However, the company has not yet confirmed the arrival of the Redmi 13 4G in the country.

Redmi 13 5G launch, design, colour options

Redmi India confirmed in an X post that the Redmi 13 5G will launch in India on July 9 at 12pm IST. A microsite for the phone has also gone live on the Xiaomi India website. It shows the design and colour options of the upcoming handset.

Introducing the 5G Star: Redmi 13 5G ft. #NoraFatehi! ⭐️



With stunning looks and blazing-fast 5G, #Redmi13 5G is set to redefine elegance and performance.



Meet #The5GStar on 9th July'24.



Know more: https://t.co/M7QZ5TPYQE pic.twitter.com/TO9GygyL72 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 21, 2024

The Redmi 13 5G is seen with a flat display that has thick bezels, a relatively thicker chin, and a centred hole-punch slot at the top to house the front camera sensor. The right edge of the handset holds the volume rocker and the power button. The top edge can be seen housing a 3.5mm audio jack.

At the back, the Redmi 13 5G appears to have a shiny, glass finish and a dual rear camera system. The two camera units alongside an LED flash unit are placed in the top left corner in three separate, circular, slightly raised modules. The phone is teased in two shades - blue and pink.

Redmi 13 5G features

The microsite also confirms several key features of the Redmi 13 5G. It is claimed to sport the largest display among 5G handsets in the segment. The phone is confirmed to carry a 108-megapixel main rear camera. It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and ship with Android 14-based HyperOS. It is also confirmed to pack a 5,030mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

No other details about the smartphone have been confirmed yet. We are likely to learn more about the Redmi 13 5G over the next few days. Notably, the Redmi 13 4G variant was unveiled in select European countries earlier this month. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra SoC, a 6.79-inch full-HD+ LCD screen, a 108-megapixel main camera, and a 5,030mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.